‘You must make a song for my movie’: Ed Sheeran recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s personal pitch for King

British pop star Ed Sheeran is no stranger to Indian audiences, and over the past few years, he has also developed a close connection with Bollywood. It began when filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a party at her home to welcome the singer, following which his association with Hindi music continued to grow. Sheeran later collaborated with Arijit Singh on the song “Sapphire”, which generated considerable excitement among fans, further heightened by Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in its music video. Now, returning the favour, Sheeran has contributed to “Tu Mil Jaaye”, a song from Shah Rukh’s much-anticipated film King.

On Tuesday, Ed shared a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram handle, giving fans glimpses of him recording the song with Jigar of the musical duo, Sachin-Jigar. Through his caption, the British singer shared that when he visited India the last time, he visited Shah Rukh Khan‘s house with Arijit Singh to request him to make an appearance in “Sapphire”. In return, the King actor requested him to make his Bollywood debut with the King song.

Ed Sheeran captioned the video, “When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We’ve got to know each other over the years and i love him. Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and i wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night. I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now (sic)”

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Take a look at Ed Sheeran’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

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Shah Rukh Khan reshared the clip on his social media page, and thanked Ed Sheeran for even humming a few Hindi portions of the song. He wrote, “Can’t thank u enough my friend for doing the song…especially the Hindi bits. Love u @teddysphotos (sic)”

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Ed Sheeran for recording “Tu Mil Jaaye” from King. Shah Rukh Khan thanks Ed Sheeran for recording “Tu Mil Jaaye” from King.

Jigar Saraiya also shared Ed Sheeran’s clip on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “AddictED to this EDition of Tu Mil Jaaye! #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING is ready to ROAR in cinemas on 24.12.2026! (sic).”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Jigar (@sachinjigar)

The song “Tu Mil Jaaye” was released on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, and his superstar friend, Salman Khan gave his song a thumbs up. He shared the song’s video on his Instagram stories, and wrote, “Happy birthday Shahrukh. Hamesha Jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai @iamsrk (sic).”

The Pathan actor reshared the story and thanked Salman for inspiring him. “Aapne kaha bina shirt ke acchhi body hai, sirf isse liye mehnat ki. love you bhai always (You told me that my body looks great sans a shirt, and that’s the only reason, I worked so hard. Love you brother, always).”

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Shah Rukh thanks Salman Khan for appreciating King song. Shah Rukh thanks Salman Khan for appreciating King song.

King marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone‘s sixth collaboration following Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Pathaan (2023), and Jawan (2023), which were all blockbusters. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan as the chief antagonist, alongside Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma, among others, King is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24.