‘Rajpal Yadav went to jail as he didn’t honour promise to pay debt on 2 dozen ocassions’: Delhi HC on cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court pulled up Rajpal Yadav during his bail hearing, noting he repeatedly failed to honour payment commitments.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav is currently in Tihar Jail. (Photo: Instagram/Rajpal Yadav)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav during the hearing of his bail plea in a long-running cheque bounce case. The matter, which was taken up earlier in the day by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, is now adjourned till Monday.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who began proceedings in Yadav’s bail application on Thursday, noted that the actor had repeatedly assured the Court that he would clear the dues but failed to follow through. The judge observed that on at least two dozen occasions, Yadav had made statements undertaking to pay the complainant. Yet the money was not deposited.

Justice Sharma remarked, “You have gone to jail because you didn’t honour your own commitment.”

The Court also pointed out that Yadav’s counsel had earlier submitted before the bench that the payment would be made to the complainant. However, the Court noted that the defence was now stating that the amount would be deposited before the Court instead.

Justice Sharma asked the actor’s counsel to “make up their mind”.

Rajpal Yadav’s counsel told the bench that he had been unable to get in touch with the actor but had already filed the bail application. He requested that a response be sought from the complainant and that the case be adjourned till Monday, assuring the Court that he would be in a position to present a clearer stand by then.

Taking note of the submission, the Court adjourned the matter to Monday and directed the complainant to file a reply to the bail plea.

Story continues below this ad

Yadav has sought bail citing a wedding in his family.

ALSO READ: Before Rs 9 cr debt and jail, Rajpal Yadav lost ancestral property worth crores for failing to repay loan; spent 3 months in jail

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav’s legal troubles date back to 2010, when he took loan of Rs 5 crore to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, leading to financial distress. Over time, the unpaid amount reportedly rose to nearly Rs 9 crore.

In April 2018, a magistrate court convicted Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, under the Negotiable Instruments Act in connection with cheque bounce cases and sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment. In June 2024, the Delhi High Court suspended his conviction temporarily, subject to him taking sincere and genuine steps toward reaching an amicable settlement with the complainant, Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

Story continues below this ad

However, earlier this month, the Court refused to extend the deadline for surrender, observing that Yadav had repeatedly breached undertakings to repay the dues. He was directed to surrender by 4 pm on February 4.

Industry support

Since his surrender, several members of the film fraternity have expressed support. His manager Goldie told SCREEN that actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, and Varun Dhawan had extended support.

Goldie said, “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated.”

When asked whether Rajpal had sought help before surrendering at Tihar, Goldie said, “I would not like to comment on that. The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock—and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight.”

Story continues below this ad

Rajpal Yadav’s version of events

In interviews, Rajpal Yadav has maintained that the money was not a loan but an investment by a businessman who allegedly hoped to launch his grandson in films.

Speaking to Lallantop, the actor said “Three allegations have been levelled against me. One claims that I committed fraud of Rs 5 crore. The second says that I took a loan. Third, I did a fraud. But according to me, it was a security cheque that I invested, because I have never paid any interest on that money. The case is still pending in court, and I am grateful to the court for understanding my point of view.”

He further clarified, “I received Rs 5 crore from Madhav Gopal Agarwal to make a film. I did not take it as a loan, he invested the money as a financer because he wanted to launch his grandson as the lead actor.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal's Rs 8 cr offer: 'Bade khiladi ho'
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Rangoon
After Aayush receives threat, FWICE demands meeting with Maharashtra CM
Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
Rajnath-led DAC clears proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal's Rs 8 cr offer: 'Bade khiladi ho'
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji, 47, discusses her morning routine; shares the two things that 'mere liye sabse zaroori hai'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Rani Mukerji, 47, discusses her morning routine; shares the two things that 'mere liye sabse zaroori hai'
Rani Mukerji
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement