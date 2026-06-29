‘You are an awful and despicable person’: When Sharmila Tagore screamed at Sanjeev Kumar

Today’s stars are often praised for their professionalism, punctuality, and disciplined work ethic. However, the same couldn’t always be said about some of Bollywood’s biggest names from the golden era. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who shared the screen with legends like Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha, has never shied away from speaking about their chronic habit of arriving late on set.

In a recent conversation with Mojo Story, Sharmila recalled how punctuality was a rare virtue for some of her co-stars.

“We would be ready with our makeup and costumes by 9:30, and they would walk in around 11. Shatrughan Sinha would come whenever he wanted to,” she said.