Yohani to sing Manike Mage Hithe’s Hindi version for Thank God

After going viral on social media platforms, Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s Thank God. Yohani will be singing the Hindi version of “Manike Mage Hithe” for the movie. The song will be composed by Tanishk, and the lyrics will be penned by Rashmi Virag.

Talking about the song, Yohani said in a statement, “I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film. I am looking forward to visiting India soon!”

Director Indra Kumar added, “Yohani’s song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God. We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track. Thank God is a unique slice of life comedy, and me and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar, meanwhile, is excited to collaborate with Yohani. He said, “We are extremely thrilled to be collaborating with such a talented musician like Yohani and presenting her hit track Manike Mage Hithe in the first Desi version for Indian fans. We have always been at the forefront of musical trends and this is going to be an exciting track for all Indian fans. Thank God is a special family entertainer for all audiences to come together and watch, and we are eagerly looking forward to its theatrical release soon.”

Thank God is touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer. The film is scheduled to hit theatres early next year.