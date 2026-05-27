‘It will destroy you’: Shah Rukh, Akshay’s warning to Honey Singh about his drug abuse

Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about the emotional emptiness he experienced even at the peak of his fame, admitting that despite becoming one of India’s biggest music stars, he was deeply unhappy from within.

During a conversation on the ABtalks podcast, the singer looked back at the height of his popularity in the early 2010s, and admitted that success never truly brought him peace.

“Even when I was successful, when I became Yo Yo Honey Singh, it was crazy days in India if you see, 13 years back. Still, I was broken from inside. I don’t know why. I was in darkness. I was not enlightened. Now I feel enlightened,” he said.

‘I used to call myself God’

Honey Singh further admitted that during the peak of his fame between 2011 and 2014, he had completely lost himself in success, money, and substance abuse.

“No, I was not happy. I was at my peak in 2013 and 2014. I was not in my senses. My ideology was different at that time. When I made it, I used to walk differently, talk differently, and disrespect everyone. I used to think that I did it all. I even used to call myself God. I was making money and getting successful at a very young age, and while doing that, I was also doing drugs. I was in a very demonic state of mind. I didn’t like that version of myself.”

The singer also rejected the idea that fame or the entertainment industry itself was responsible for his downfall. Instead, he blamed his own actions and mindset.

“I don’t blame music or fame for this, I blame myself. I think there is no dark side to music and fame. If you are dark inside, you will spoil your life no matter where you are — not just in music and fame, but in anything.”

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Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar warned Honey Singh

Honey Singh also spoke warmly about some of the biggest stars he worked with during his rise, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

“I don’t want to blame the entertainment industry for anything. I got the chance to share screen space with legends and have personal access to their lives at a very young age. People like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar — they are such simple people, there is no darkness in them.”

According to Honey Singh, several stars had repeatedly warned him about his lifestyle and addictions.

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“They used to observe me and tell me to stay away from what I was doing because it was wrong. Especially Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan told me many times, ‘This is going to spoil you, finish you, and destroy you.’”

Honey Singh on divorce, loneliness and losing friends

The singer also spoke about his divorce and why he eventually became comfortable with loneliness after his illness.

“You are alone, you have to be alone. My first marriage and divorce were a different case. When I got sick, she was there in the same house. But when I decided to move out, we had conflicts and got separated.”

Honey Singh said his years of isolation changed the way he looked at relationships and attachment.

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“Since then, I felt that I have to be alone, and now I love being alone because you came alone and you will go alone. I am in a state right now that even if everyone leaves me, including people without whom I thought I could never live, I will still be okay. I am prepared for it because I have already seen the trailer for seven years.”

Recalling how people disappeared from his life during his lowest phase, Honey Singh said only one childhood friend stayed by his side.

“When I was Yo Yo Honey Singh, 40 boys and friends used to walk with me everywhere. There was always a huge entourage. But when I got sick, everyone left. Only one childhood friend stayed. Now after my comeback, everybody is coming back, but I have realised that ultimately I have to be alone.”

Honey Singh calls Mahesh Bhatt ‘the greatest philosopher’

The singer also shared his unconventional views on books and philosophy, revealing that he prefers learning directly from conversations rather than reading.

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“I have never read any book in my life. I don’t believe in reading somebody else’s ideology or thinking which has been edited so many times. I want to meet people and understand their ideology through conversations, not books.”

He further revealed that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is among the people he admires the most intellectually.

“Right now, the greatest philosopher I know is Mahesh Bhatt. He is my best friend and I talk to him a lot. He reads a lot of books. I feel it is always best to listen and converse with people.”

At the peak of his fame, Honey Singh enjoyed massive popularity and worked with several leading Bollywood stars before suddenly disappearing from public life due to mental health struggles and substance abuse issues.

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The singer was married to Shalini Talwar, but the couple later separated and officially divorced in 2023 following legal disputes and allegations made during their separation.

Disclaimer: This article discusses personal experiences with mental health struggles, isolation, and substance abuse. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time, experiencing emotional distress, or struggling with mental health challenges, please know that support is available and you do not have to carry it alone. Seeking professional guidance is a crucial step toward recovery and well-being.

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