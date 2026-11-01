Yo Yo Honey Singh heartbroken after nephew killed in Jalandhar road accident: ‘Dark decade’

A pall of gloom has descended on the family of renowned singer and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh after his nephew was killed in a road accident. Honey Singh himself confirmed the news on social media, sharing a short but heartfelt Instagram story, revealing how much it pained him.

“It’s a dark decade for me. The loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole Nath mehr mehr mehr,” he wrote.

According to India Today, Honey Singh’s nephew Vidit Auluck and his friend, Aarav Talwar, were killed in an accident on a flyover in Jalandhar, Punjab, on November 1. Vidit was the son of Dinesh Auluck, founder of the music label Speed Records, while Aarav was the son of a sweets shop owner.