Yo Yo Honey Singh heartbroken after nephew killed in Jalandhar road accident: ‘Dark decade’

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A pall of gloom has descended on the family of renowned singer and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh after his nephew was killed in a road accident. Honey Singh himself confirmed the news on social media, sharing a short but heartfelt Instagram story, revealing how much it pained him.
“It’s a dark decade for me. The loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole Nath mehr mehr mehr,” he wrote.
According to India Today, Honey Singh’s nephew Vidit Auluck and his friend, Aarav Talwar, were killed in an accident on a flyover in Jalandhar, Punjab, on November 1. Vidit was the son of Dinesh Auluck, founder of the music label Speed Records, while Aarav was the son of a sweets shop owner.
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How did Yo Yo Honey Singh’s nephew die?
They were returning after attending a friend’s birthday party when the Volkswagen car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary municipal corporation tractor-trolley. The civic body’s sanitation workers were cleaning the flyover and had parked their tractor-trolley on the stretch to collect garbage when Vidit and his friend’s car rammed into it. The duo was proceeding to BSF Chowk from BMC Chowk.
The police reportedly received information about the incident around 3 am on Sunday. After the victims’ relatives declined further legal action, their bodies were handed over to their respective families.
Gippy Grewal pays tribute
Reacting to the news of Vidit Auluck’s death, actor-singer Gippy Grewal wrote on social media, “I am deeply heartbroken and saddened by the tragic loss of my beloved nephew Vidit Auluck. There are no words that can express the pain of loss. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace and give Dinesh bhaji and the entire Auluck family the strength and courage to bear this loss.”
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According to a funeral details shared by Gippy, Vidit had just turned 18 in March of this year. His final rites will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 3, at the cremation ground in Model Town, Jalandhar.
Disclaimer: This story reflects a deeply personal loss and the grief of the family. The details shared are based on initial reports and public social media statements, intended purely for news and informational purposes. It does not constitute legal or safety advice.