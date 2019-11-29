My grandfather Amrish Puri encouraged me to do theatre: Yeh Saali Ashiqui star Vardhan Puri

Vardhan Puri said his parents helped him sail through dark times by telling him about the struggles of his grandfather Amrish Puri. (Photo: Vardhan Puri/Instagram) Vardhan Puri said his parents helped him sail through dark times by telling him about the struggles of his grandfather Amrish Puri. (Photo: Vardhan Puri/Instagram)

Legendary film actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan says he was in no hurry to make a film debut because his grandfather advised him to do theatre to understand the craft better.

The newcomer, who is making his Bollywood acting debut with Yeh Saali Ashiqui, said Puri always believed that films would happen organically if somebody is a good actor.

“I don’t ever remember I told him I want to be a film actor. It was a very organic process. He said I should do theatre. He was like organically you will find your way and that the universe will give you a chance to be in films. It is all destiny related.

“He was very encouraging towards theatre. It is a place where you can keep honing your craft,” actor told PTI in an interview.

Prior to the Cherag Ruparel-directed movie, Vardhan had signed two more films, but the projects never saw the light of the day. The actor said he is an optimistic person, but back-to-back set backs affected him.

“I was preparing for a film for six months but at the last moment I was replaced. Another film I was going to do that was to be produced by (Mahesh) Bhatt sahab and the biggest studio in India, it was called ‘Sultana Daku’.

“The studio decided to back out because they thought their money is at risk after one of their films got embroiled in a controversy. I was very disturbed as two years were wasted. I was upset.”

Vardhan said his parents helped him sail through dark times by telling him about the struggles of his grandfather.

“He wanted to act since the age of 20 but he achieved it when he was 41. That jolted me and I woke up with new lease of life,” he added.

As a child, Vardhan recalls wearing Puri’s wigs from Mr India and Karan Arjun and imitate his performance from the films.

“He would practice a lot, rehearse his lines, work on his looks, even the smallest of things like selecting his rings right. He would take a lot of interest in creating his characters. I was in awe of his process.”

Like most of his fans, Vardhan also loved villainous characters portrayed by Puri.

“I would always cheer for the villain. I would cheer for Mogambo. He was dangerous, endearing, fascinating and amusing. He is super celebrated. He is a cult. He is the only loved villain.”

Vardhan is excited about his debut film that released on Friday. It also features Shivaleeka Oberoi.

