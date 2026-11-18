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Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer: The trailer of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya released on Wednesday and it shows a new side to the world that Barjatya has created with many of his older films. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the film is the story of two families who decide to live together after Ayushmann’s Prem and Sharvari’s Purva decide to get married.
The trailer opens with Prem declaring that his father has sued Purva’s family. We then learn that after the two fall in love, they come across a real logistical issue: where to live after getting married? Purva lives with five women of her family, and can’t leave them behind as she supports them financially. So Prem comes up with a new idea of moving into his wife’s house after getting married, and that too, with his entire family. After some disagreement, the families decide to go ahead with the plan as Prem and Purva declare that they will share financial responsibility of the household. The film’s trailer then hints that household quarrels start getting uglier, and this eventually pushes them to a breaking point.
WATCH | Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is Barjatya’s return to direction after 2015’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, with Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor. He is known for directing films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Vivah, among others. Yeh Prem Mol Liya also stars Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, among others.
Ayushmann was earlier seen this year in Udta Teer, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Last year, he was seen in Maddock Films’ Thamma which got a massive release on Diwali but could only earn Rs 187 crore worldwide. Sharvari, on the other hand, recently saw a surprise hit with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. But her YRF film with Alia Bhatt, Alpha, was a massive flop at the box office.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases on November 27.