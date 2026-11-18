Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer: The trailer of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya released on Wednesday and it shows a new side to the world that Barjatya has created with many of his older films. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the film is the story of two families who decide to live together after Ayushmann’s Prem and Sharvari’s Purva decide to get married.

The trailer opens with Prem declaring that his father has sued Purva’s family. We then learn that after the two fall in love, they come across a real logistical issue: where to live after getting married? Purva lives with five women of her family, and can’t leave them behind as she supports them financially. So Prem comes up with a new idea of moving into his wife’s house after getting married, and that too, with his entire family. After some disagreement, the families decide to go ahead with the plan as Prem and Purva declare that they will share financial responsibility of the household. The film’s trailer then hints that household quarrels start getting uglier, and this eventually pushes them to a breaking point.