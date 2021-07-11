scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma pregnant, shares photo: ‘Can’t wait to hold you’

Actor-model Evelyn Sharma shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram and captioned the adorable photo, "Can't wait to hold you in my arms."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2021 11:23:27 am
Evelyn SharmaEvelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with partner Tushaan Bhindi. (Photo: Evelyn Sharma/Instagram)

Actor-model Evelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. The pair got married in Brisbane, Australia on May 15.

The actor confirmed the news to Bombay Times and said that the couple couldn’t be more excited about the newest member of their family. “We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future. We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up,” BT quoted her as saying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Evelyn also revealed that the child would be born in Australia, where Evelyn is currently residing with her partner.

Later, she shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram and captioned the adorable photo, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.”

Evelyn had first met Tushaan on a blind date in 2018, according to an India Today report. The duo fell in love, and the rest, as they say, is history.

On the work front, Evelyn Sharma is known for her appearances in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Hindi Medium and Yaariyan.

