Yeh Hai Mohabbatein child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan buys a lavish house in Mumbai at the age of 15: ‘I’m already dreaming bigger’

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan has check marked a big dream at the age of 15 as 2023 kicks in. The actor recently bought her own luxurious house in Mumbai and shared the big news via social media.

Ruhaanika took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share the happy news with her fans. The actor shared a series of photos from her new house and also with her parents.

Ruhaanika, who played a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor’s romance-drama series Ye Hai Mohabbatein, thanked her parents and shared in her note, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart ❤️is full and I’m extremely Grateful 🙏🏻.. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks.”

See photos from Ruhaanika Dhawan’s new house:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad)

She added, “I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course,this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them.”

“Special mention to my mother who is some magician 🪄 she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!!,” shared the actor.

Ruhaanika Dhawan with her parents:

(Photo: Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram) (Photo: Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram)

(Photo: Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram) (Photo: Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram)

(Photo: Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram) (Photo: Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram)

(Photo: Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram) (Photo: Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram)

“There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day. #newhome #dreamsdocometrue #youtoocandoit #dreamit #achiveit #babybookaghar #babyrookaghar #homeiswheretheheartis #countingmyblessings 🧿🧿,” concluded Ruhaanika.

The actor came to fame with her role named Ruhi in the Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, and Anita Hassanandani-starrer TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Ruhaanika began her career with the 2012 show Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. She has also done a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho and appeared in the Sunny Deol-starrer Ghayal Once Again.