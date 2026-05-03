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‘Ye kya bol raha hai?’: Shocked Sara Ali Khan reacts at host’s inappropriate joke about knowing celebs ‘from behind’
Sara Ali Khan recently attended the trailer launch of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. At the event, the host left her shocked while revealing he watches paparazzi videos of celebrities taken from behind.
In the past, many actresses have opened up about discomfort with paparazzi taking their videos and photos inappropriately, including Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora. In fact, some have even confronted the paps about highlighting certain camera angles, and requested them to avoid recording from the back. The latest celebrity getting added to that the list is Sara Ali Khan.
The actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, recently attended the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai. At the event, there was an awkward moment when the host began cracking jokes about recognising every actor “from behind”. He even admitted watching such pap videos and having them in his archives. After listening to the host’s remark, Sara looked visibly shocked and uncomfortable, asking her co-star Ayushmaan Khurana, “Yeh kya bol raha hai? (What is he saying?)”
ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan reflects on her bond with mother Amrita Singh: ‘I don’t have any comfort zone’
The clip from the event instantly went viral on social media, with several users calling out the joke. A person wrote, “Wow and they are sitting and laughing. Instead of asking him to stop this.” Another user commented, “The guts!!” “And they are sitting and laughing” a third comment read. “These so call standup comedians normalize all these things,” a user remarked.
What actresses said about pap videos
While talking to Film Companion about paparazzi photographing female actors in a particular way, Janhvi Kapoor had said, “For some reason, the gym is where people see me the most. Some days I just want to look comfortable and not care about if ‘this is going to look vulgar’ if the photo is taken at a certain angle. This irritates me. I don’t care if someone thinks if it is pretty or hot, I care if someone thinks that I am looking vulgar. I don’t think that any girl steps out with the intention of looking vulgar. Sometimes you get photographed in a certain way or people perceive you in a certain way and they character assassinate you, even though you make choices based on your comfort. That bothers me.” Earlier, Nota Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Zareen Khan, and many other actresses have also addressed the same issue.
About Pati Patni Air Woh Do
Sara Ali Khan has been promoting her upcoming release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Vijay Raaz. The movie’s trailer was revealed on Saturday. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The rom-com is set to hit the theatres on May 15, 2026.
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