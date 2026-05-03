‘Ye kya bol raha hai?’: Shocked Sara Ali Khan reacts at host’s inappropriate joke about knowing celebs ‘from behind’

In the past, many actresses have opened up about discomfort with paparazzi taking their videos and photos inappropriately, including Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora. In fact, some have even confronted the paps about highlighting certain camera angles, and requested them to avoid recording from the back. The latest celebrity getting added to that the list is Sara Ali Khan.

The actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, recently attended the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai. At the event, there was an awkward moment when the host began cracking jokes about recognising every actor “from behind”. He even admitted watching such pap videos and having them in his archives. After listening to the host’s remark, Sara looked visibly shocked and uncomfortable, asking her co-star Ayushmaan Khurana, “Yeh kya bol raha hai? (What is he saying?)”