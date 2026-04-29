Yash’s Toxic postponed again, not to release on June 4: ‘We will release on globally aligned date’

Yash’s Toxic, one of the most anticipated films of the year, has been postponed from its previously scheduled June 4 release. The actor took to Instagram to confirm the delay, though a new release date is yet to be announced.

Sharing a detailed note, Yash wrote, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed-that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”

‘Toxic is complete’

He went on to explain that the film is complete but requires further alignment on a global scale before its release. “Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”