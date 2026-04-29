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Yash’s Toxic postponed again, not to release on June 4: ‘We will release on globally aligned date’
Yash’s Toxic has been delayed from its June 4 release as the team aligns global distribution. The actor says the film is complete and promises a bigger worldwide rollout.
Yash’s Toxic, one of the most anticipated films of the year, has been postponed from its previously scheduled June 4 release. The actor took to Instagram to confirm the delay, though a new release date is yet to be announced.
Sharing a detailed note, Yash wrote, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed-that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”
‘Toxic is complete’
He went on to explain that the film is complete but requires further alignment on a global scale before its release. “Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”
The actor added, “At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor – producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have.
He also expressed gratitude to fans for their continued support through the delays and changes. “Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude.
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Yash assured audiences that the wait would be worthwhile. “Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate – a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema.”
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Second delay for the film
This is not the first time the film’s release date has been pushed. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film was initially slated for a March 19 release this year alongside Dhurandhar 2, before being pushed to June 4.
CinemaCon showcase and Yash’s vision
The makers recently unveiled a nine-minute preview of the film at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. During a press interaction with Fandango, Yash described the film as ambitious and layered.
“Toxic is a very ambitious film. For the first time, we have also shot it in English. At face value, it may seem like a typical gangster drama packed with action, but it’s far more layered. It explores deep psychological themes and aspects of human behaviour that audiences can relate to. It’s a unique way of presenting a dark character. Working with Geethu Mohandas has been exciting—she has brought a fresh perspective to the genre. With some of the best technicians on board, it will be a visual spectacle that also leaves a strong psychological impact.”
Talking about his preference for intense roles, he added, “I have often played dark characters because they allow for greater exploration—there are no boundaries. Toxic offers multiple shades, distinct looks, and powerful performances by a talented ensemble. India itself is incredibly diverse—every few kilometres, there’s a new language and culture. The idea of ‘Pan-India’ cinema is to bring all of that together. This film blends commercial appeal with a fresh storytelling approach, making it a truly unique experience.”
Controversy around teaser
The film courted controversy earlier this year after its teaser, released on Yash’s birthday, drew criticism for its bold imagery. A complaint was reportedly filed with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission over alleged obscenity and concerns about its impact on younger viewers. The National Christian Federation also objected to certain scenes, alleging misrepresentation of Saint Michael and the use of objectionable visuals.
Toxic features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi. The film is co-written by Geethu Mohandas and Yash, and co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions.
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