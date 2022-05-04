Yashraj Mukhate remixes Tiger Shroff’s viral dialogue ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’, fans call him ‘the vibe’. Watch

Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from his debut film Heropanti ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya?’ entered the meme world a few days ago, and adding his twist to the tale, Yashraj Mukhate has created a remix track on the dialogue.

Yashraj created the remix with Ruhee Dosani and Neel, and the co-creators also feature in this hilarious dance video. Yashraj shared the video with the caption, “Maha collab with the rockstars @ruheedosani & @just_neel_things is here guyssss. Comments me sirf aag, baarood, angaar, sholay aan do!🔥🔥🔥 @tigerjackieshroff ye kya kar diya aapne?😂 @iamdeependrasinghofficial gazab awaz nikali hai bhai😂”. Deependra Singh has also been credited for the track.

The viral dialogue somehow found a way back to the internet as Tiger was promoting his latest Heropanti 2.

Fans are loving Yashraj’s creation. One of the fans wrote in the comments section, “Hahahahahahahaha! Madnessss 😂🔥” Another wrote, “Man this is vibe 🔥🔥🔥” “You guys are fire 🔥,” read another comment.

Yashraj recently also collaborated with Ajay Devgn as the actor-director was promoting his latest release Runway 34. He shared it with the caption, “This was sooo much fun!! @ajaydevgn sir doing a rap section for the first time in a track that I made. Isn’t that insane??”

Yashraj found fame after his video ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ went viral on the internet. His recent track ‘Boring Day’ with Shehnaaz Gill was also loved by the fans.

Yashraj has created a few original music pieces as well. His YouTube channel has over 5 million followers and his Instagram followers are over 2.3 million.