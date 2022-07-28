Yashraj Mukhate puts a fun spin on Ranveer Singh’s nude pic controversy, watch hilarious video

Musician Yashraj Mukhate put a new spin on the recent Ranveer Singh controversy. Yashraj, who is known for creating music from viral trends and adding peppy beats, shared a video where he crafted a song from a television debate about Ranveer’s nude photoshoot. In the original discussion, the lawyer, who had filed a complaint against the photoshoot, had called it a ‘national concern’.

Using the part where she had expressed horror at ‘seeing his bum’, Yashraj Mukhate created a fun track. The video received much love from fans and celebrities including Mallika Dua, Salim Merchant and Tanmay Bhat. Mallika commented, “Icon.” Aparshakti Khurrana wrote ‘Hahahaha’ in Hindi, while Salim Merchant wrote, “Too good!”

Ranveer Singh’s racy photoshoot has emerged as a subject of national discussion in the country. Recently, a Mumbai-based lawyer had filed a complaint against the actor for ‘outraging the modesty of women’ and for being a poor influence on the youth, following which the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the actor.

Meanwhile, his industry colleagues have come out in support of him. Arjun Kapoor told India Today that he needs to be ‘appreciated’ and everyone should be ‘happy and proud’ of him instead. “He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does,” he said. Sumona Chakravarty also put out an Instagram story saying that her modesty hasn’t been outraged with the actor’s images.

Ranveer is yet to comment on the ongoing debate regarding his pictures.