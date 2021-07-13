scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
‘Yashpal Sharma, you can’t leave so soon’: 83 actors Jatin Sarna, Ranveer Singh share heartbreaking posts on cricketer’s demise

Former cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 66. Actor Jatin Sarna will portray him in the upcoming sports movie, 83.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2021 2:43:36 pm
jatin sarna and yashpal sharmaJatin Sarna and Yashpal Sharma strike a pose. (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Instagram)

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. Mourning his loss, actor Jatin Sarna, who will portray him in Kabir Khan directorial 83, shared a heartfelt Instagram post to pay his tribute to the sports icon.

Sharing memories from making the movie together to the anticipation of watching it together, Sarna wrote, “This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir 😭 can’t believe, you can not leave so soon abhi toh paari baaki thi, Abhi toh mulakaat baaki thi aapke ghar aana tha milne mujhe, Saath mai film dekhni thi aapke, aapke expression dekhne thae.. Yash paah yash paah😔 karke chillana tha sabne sabko pata chalna tha kon hai ye sher, sir….💔 @yashpalsharmacricketer you will be remembered, History will never forget you.”

yashpal sharma and jatin sara pics Yashpal Sharma coached Jatin Sarna. (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Instagram) yashpal sharma and jatin sara Yashpal Sharma on the sets of 83 the film with Sarna. (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Instagram) 83 film actors The actors of 83 and former cricketers pose for a photograph. (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Instagram) 83 the film Jatin Sarna practices a shot as filmmaker Kabir Khan and Yashpal Sharma look on. (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as Kapil Dev in the movie, commented on the emotional Instagram post with a series of broken heart emojis.

 

The official Instagram handle of 83 the film also paid respect to the late cricketer as it shared a photo of him on their timeline. “Yashpal ji, your contribution towards making the entire nation proud will always be remembered. Our deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace paaji,” the caption read. Sarna also commented there and wrote once again, “This is not done, sir.”

Yashpal Sharma was 66. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

