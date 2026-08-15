Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Yash says ‘vulgarity is wrong’ after controversial Toxic promos: ‘This is for Gen Z audience’
Amid the severe criticism of Toxic's trailer and teaser, Yash has said that he does not support vulgarity.
Yash is aggressively promoting his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to release on August 26. The film has already generated considerable discussion online, with its teaser and trailer drawing criticism over their portrayal of women, sexual imagery and what some viewers have described as toxic masculinity and misogyny. Amid the ongoing debate over the film’s alleged vulgarity, Yash has now said that “vulgarity is wrong” and that he does not have a kissing scene in the film.
‘I haven’t even kissed in Toxic”
Speaking on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, Yash spoke about Gen Z, freedom of expression and the criticism surrounding Toxic. He said, “The truth is that the new generation will always be better, and the generation before them will always think that they were better. The world always belongs to the youngsters.” He then added, “Vulgarity is wrong. I haven’t even kissed, if you have watched.”
ALSO READ | Batwara 1947 stumbles at box office against Awarapan 2, earns Rs 8.34 cr worldwide
Explaining his approach to the film’s intimate scenes, he said, “There is a certain line, and we are all aware of that. You have to shoot it in an aesthetic way. What you feel after watching it, that is the impact of cinema.”
‘Toxic is for Gen Z audience’
Yash also claimed that Toxic has been made with Gen Z in mind. “This film is done with an intent where those emotions are very important. When you watch the film, you will understand that this is for the Gen Z audience. It is for the conversation what you guys are having. What problems do you have with the seniors? Why are there such fixed rules? Whatever your thoughts are, that is a primal aspect of this film.”
About Toxic
Toxic marks Yash’s first release after the KGF franchise and is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is set against the backdrop of a drug cartel and spans several decades, with Yash playing a dual role.
The film has also had a long and complicated release journey. It was initially scheduled to release on March 19, which would have put it in a box-office clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The release was subsequently pushed to June 4, before being postponed again. The makers eventually announced August 26 as the final release date, citing overseas distribution and the need for a wider international rollout.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05