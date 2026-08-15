Yash says ‘vulgarity is wrong’ after controversial Toxic promos: ‘This is for Gen Z audience’

Yash is aggressively promoting his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to release on August 26. The film has already generated considerable discussion online, with its teaser and trailer drawing criticism over their portrayal of women, sexual imagery and what some viewers have described as toxic masculinity and misogyny. Amid the ongoing debate over the film’s alleged vulgarity, Yash has now said that “vulgarity is wrong” and that he does not have a kissing scene in the film.

‘I haven’t even kissed in Toxic”

Speaking on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, Yash spoke about Gen Z, freedom of expression and the criticism surrounding Toxic. He said, “The truth is that the new generation will always be better, and the generation before them will always think that they were better. The world always belongs to the youngsters.” He then added, “Vulgarity is wrong. I haven’t even kissed, if you have watched.”