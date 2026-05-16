‘Reasons behind Toxic’s delay are valid’: Tara Sutaria calls Yash-starrer ‘fearless, fabulous’

Toxic, starring Yash, was initially scheduled to release alongside Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. However, on Holi, the makers announced that the film had been postponed to June 4. Later, Yash announced another delay due to the makers “currently aligning global distribution and partnerships”. Now, one of the film’s co-stars, Tara Sutaria, has opened up about the same. The makers are yet to announce Toxic’s new release date.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India at the Cannes Film Festival, Tara said, “Doing Toxic has been so satisfying and fulfilling. I want to be on sets that make me feel good — sets that are led with integrity, purpose and intention — and we have all of those things with Geethu Mohandas and Yash. It has been one of the joys of my life to be directed by Geethu Mohandas, and by a woman. There is a world of difference on set.”

Talking about her role in the film, Tara added, “I can tell you that my character is fascinating. In fact, all the women in this film are fascinating. It is an ensemble-cast film where every character has immense power and courage. The film is fearless and fabulous.”

She further revealed that the film would present audiences with a fresh visual style. “We are talking about a period where visually and stylistically all of us have very exciting personal styles — something I don’t think Indian cinema has explored in a long time. Globally, it is going to be something people won’t expect,” she shared.

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‘Yash is an incredible human being’

Praising her co-stars, Tara said, “It has also been wonderful to watch so many women come together alongside Yash, who is incredible both as a human being and a co-star. To see women from different ages and stages of life and career come together and celebrate every scene has been truly special. We are not all together in every scene, so whenever it happens, it feels rare and magical.”

Addressing the repeated delays in the film’s release, Tara said she remains patient and understands the bigger picture behind such decisions. “I am a very patient person. I don’t think, ‘If the film doesn’t release immediately, what will happen to me?’ It’s about the larger picture. One thing I have learnt the hard way is that as an actor, you cannot look at a film as something that belongs to you. It belongs to everybody who has created it.”

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‘Reasons behind Toxic’s delay are valid’

She added, “I understand that my responsibility is to do my job as an actor. Beyond that, I may not have the same understanding that the producers or directors do. There are reasons behind the delay, and I genuinely think those reasons are valid. I completely understand the audience’s eagerness to watch the film — trust me, I feel the same way — but I believe the wait will ultimately benefit the film and help it receive the kind of global embrace we are hoping for.”

Earlier, on April 29, Yash had officially announced the delay in a statement that read, “Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”