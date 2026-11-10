Yash stole the show as Ravana in Ramayana wearing 33 kg costumes and a 1.8 kg crown

Despite opening to mixed reviews, director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has been dominating the box office. It even registered an unprecedented first-Monday collection that far surpassed the earnings of all five highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Among the various aspects of the epic mythological actioner that have earned praise, the most notable is Kannada superstar Yash’s performance as the antagonist, Ravana. Meanwhile, Ramayana’s costume stylist and designer Saniya Sardhariya recently revealed that some of Yash’s Ravana costumes weighed about 33 kg, suggesting he delivered a fiery performance while sporting such a hefty ensemble.

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The making of Yash’s Ravana look

Saniya mentioned that most of his costumes weighed between 16 and 20 kg, though some went beyond 30 kg. She noted that his crown alone was 1.8 kg. “Most of the costumes used to weigh around 16 to 20 kg, including the jewellery. But we had a few heavy pieces, like the Ravana-look associated with Lanka, his wedding costume, and the costume he wore for Shurpanakha’s wedding. Those were close to 30-33 kg, if I remember correctly,” she told India Today.

Discussing the jewellery Yash wore in the epic mythological actioner, Tarang Arora — the creative director and CEO of Tribe Amrapali, which customised, handcrafted, and supplied the jewellery for the film — told SCREEN, “Ravana was the king of the land of gold. He had to be shown as extremely opulent. The kind of yin and yang that Ravana has, we had to play around with his jewellery.”

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He added, “We used different motifs in Ravana’s jewellery, depending on the phase he was in — snake, demon face, animal face, and a trishul (trident), since he was a Lord Shiva devotee. Even within the same look, there were many contradictions, from one hand of Ravana to another.”

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Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Ramayana’s global gross stands at Rs 663.90 crore now, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It recorded an India nett collection of Rs 107.5 crore on Monday, November 9, and has earned Rs 346.35 crore in total in the domestic market.

While the India nett collection of Dangal (2016), the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, on its first Monday stood at Rs 25.69 crore, Dhurandhar 2 (2026) registered Rs 65 crore, Baahubali 2 (2017) Rs 80 crore, Pushpa 2 (2024) Rs 64.45 crore, and Dhurandhar (2025) Rs 23.25 crore on the corresponding day.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. It is produced by Namit Malhotra. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the Ramayana’s music.