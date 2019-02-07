Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Yash-Roohi Johar, Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas?

Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Nick Jonas and Anupam Kher shared videos on their social media accounts today.

Maheep Kapoor shared a cute video of Yash-Roohi Johar on their 2nd birthday.

While Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor shared a cute video of Yash-Roohi Johar on her Instagram account, Ranveer Singh was seen rapping on singing reality show Rising Star 3. Scroll to see videos shared by celebrities on social media today.

Maheep Kapoor posted this video of Karan Johar’s kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar and wrote, “#TheseTwoPuppies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Turn2 😘❤️🐶🐶❤️ #HappyBirthdayDolls 😍😍 #Health #Love #Happiness ❤️❤️ #Cuties.”

Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh will be seen on singing reality show Rising Star 3. Colors shared a promo of the show and wrote, “Desh ki har #Gully ke sur ab milege #RisingStar3 ke stage par! Dekhiye jald sirf #Colors par. @ranveersingh.”

Nick Jonas shared this video and wrote, “Guess who’s back… Let’s go people! The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen. Full article is up at deadline.com @jumanjimovie @kevinhart4real @therock @jackblack @karengillanofficial.”

Sharing this video, Anupam Kher wrote, “I love it when I go to a store and I am referred to as #DrKapoor. In that reference It was wonderful to meet Wendy and Mori. They were beautifully magnanimous about their praise for @nbcnewamsterdam. Thank you my friends for your love and warmth.🙏😍 #IndianActorInAmerica #DrVijayKapoor #MedicalDrama.”

