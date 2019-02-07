Have you seen these videos of Yash-Roohi Johar, Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas?

While Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor shared a cute video of Yash-Roohi Johar on her Instagram account, Ranveer Singh was seen rapping on singing reality show Rising Star 3. Scroll to see videos shared by celebrities on social media today.

Advertising

Maheep Kapoor posted this video of Karan Johar’s kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar and wrote, “#TheseTwoPuppies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Turn2 😘❤️🐶🐶❤️ #HappyBirthdayDolls 😍😍 #Health #Love #Happiness ❤️❤️ #Cuties.”

Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh will be seen on singing reality show Rising Star 3. Colors shared a promo of the show and wrote, “Desh ki har #Gully ke sur ab milege #RisingStar3 ke stage par! Dekhiye jald sirf #Colors par. @ranveersingh.”

Nick Jonas shared this video and wrote, “Guess who’s back… Let’s go people! The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen. Full article is up at deadline.com @jumanjimovie @kevinhart4real @therock @jackblack @karengillanofficial.”

Advertising

Sharing this video, Anupam Kher wrote, “I love it when I go to a store and I am referred to as #DrKapoor. In that reference It was wonderful to meet Wendy and Mori. They were beautifully magnanimous about their praise for @nbcnewamsterdam. Thank you my friends for your love and warmth.🙏😍 #IndianActorInAmerica #DrVijayKapoor #MedicalDrama.”