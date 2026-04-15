No face-off yet? Yash reveals why he and Ranbir Kapoor haven’t shared screen space in Ramayana Part 1

Ramayana has been making headlines ever since its announcement in 2023. Now, with less than seven months to go before its release, the makers have intensified promotions—unveiling teasers, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses, and appearing in international interviews. As part of this global push, producers Namit Malhotra and Yash are currently in Las Vegas attending CinemaCon, where they spoke in detail about Yash’s portrayal of Ravana and his equation with co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the mythological epic.

In an interaction with Fandango, Yash opened up about his preparation and the deeper philosophy behind taking on such a complex, dark character.

“I think we are all very familiar with this world. We have grown up listening to these stories—they are part of our culture and belief system. So it wasn’t about reinventing everything from scratch,” he said. “What matters most is perspective. Every character has their own point of view, and most of the time, they truly believe in what they are doing. In today’s world, perspective defines everything—we all think we are right in our own way.”

Why Yash decided to play Ravana

Elaborating on his decision to play Ravana, Yash added, “Ramayana is not just about a good guy versus a bad guy. It’s about understanding that you can be exceptional in every way—master of music, scriptures, and knowledge—and still falter because of your judgment. Your actions, your karma, define you. That’s the lens I approached this character with. Ravana is a rare and layered personality, and I have always wanted to play this character.”

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Producer Namit Malhotra, who was also part of the conversation, praised Yash’s performance, saying, “Yash is being very understated about what he has brought to the character. There’s truly no one better who could have delivered that kind of flair and energy on screen.”

Ranbir and Yash have not shared screen yet

Speaking about his rapport with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash revealed that the two actors haven’t shared screen space yet. “Interestingly, we don’t appear together in the first part. Ravana has his own kingdom, and Rama has his own. But we have met a couple of times, and he is a phenomenal actor. There is a strong sense of mutual respect. When you are working on something as ambitious as Ramayana, everyone is driven by the same goal—to give their best. Our visions are aligned, and the chemistry isn’t something we are worried about—we are enjoying the process.”

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is touted as one of the most ambitious and expensive Indian films ever made, with a staggering budget of Rs 4000 crore. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film aims to bring the timeless epic—often referred to as the “first story of the universe”—to life using world-class technology and craftsmanship. The first part of Ramayana is slated for a grand release this Diwali, with the second installment scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.