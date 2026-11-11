‘No one has the right to make Ravana bigger than Lord Rama’: Mukesh Khanna on Ramayana

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s show Mahabharata, has raised his concerns on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana. In his latest YouTube vlog, Mukesh called out makers Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra not only for Maa Sita’s portrayal as a warrior princess, but also for glorifying Yash’s character Ravana, over Lord Rama. He clarified that he is yet to watch the film.

In his YouTube vlog, Mukesh Khanna objected to Yash’s character being glorified over Ranbir Kapoor’s character. He said, “Yash is being praised for his portrayal as Ravana, and he is being praised more than Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama. But an actor only excels in a story when you give them a script. If I excelled in the role of Bhishma Pitamah, it was because I was given the script on a platter. If Akshaye Khanna did well in Dhurandhar despite not being the hero, then he was given the script and buildup on a platter. So if Yash has performed so well, it’s because of the script.”

ALSO READ | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor’s film inches away from surpassing Animal’s lifetime collection, earns Rs 823 cr worldwide

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He added that the “the script glorifies Ravana. They have tried to show Ravana over Lord Rama.” He further claimed, “Our country has two versions of Ramayana, the film also shows that narrative where Ravana is shown larger than life. I agree that he was a preist, Lord Rama had also praised him. But no one has the right to make Ravana’s character bigger than Lord Rama.”

He also added, “Had it been a fictitious story, we would have been okay, but don’t dare to change Ramayana or Mahabharata by putting your own scenes. I am told Yash has been given a good role, a great build up. The intention is very clear by showing Sita as a fighter, you are trying to make the women of today evil. The way Ravana is shown and glorified is also objectionable.”

Mukesh Khanna points out flaws in Surpanakha sequence

Further in his video, Mukesh Khanna drew parallels between Ramayana and Adipurush and said, “Some are comparing the film to Adipurush, audience is feeling cheated. Let me remind you all, Adipurush’s writer had claimed that he wrote a modern Ramayana for the current generation. He later felt ashamed and also apologised. When you make a film, you have a responsibility, whatever you show will be seen by a maginfying glass by the experts too.”

He took a dig at Anupam Kher and added, “I saw Anupam Kher praising the film so much, and I thought the film would be genuinely nice, but then I got to know, he lent his voice for Jatayu, so I understood that he will obviously praise his film.”

Story continues below this ad

Mukesh also pointed out flaws in the sequence where Lakshman cuts Surpanakha’s nose. He shared that in the film it is shown, Surpanakha disguises herself as Sita to woo Lord Ram, when Lakshman finds out the truth he cuts off her nose. Later, Sita reprimands him. Mukesh Khanna said, “This never happened, Sita never scolded Lakshman, you are not making Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Surpanakha never disguised herself as Sita, but another beauty to seduce Ram, and Lakshman got angry. This is in Valmiki’s Ramayana, but it has been changed in the film. Now, don’t say this has also been taken from Adbhudh Ramayana, it’s not allowed.”

The veteran actor also accused the film of promoting communism. He said, “In the film they have shown the demons as victims and gods as the perprtrators, they have linked this to Karl Marx theory of communism where the Rich dominate over the poor, where did all this come from? Demons were demons, but when you highlight them, you are trying to put communism narrative.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and many more. The film also teased Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, who will appear in the next part. The film’s second instalment, which was to be released in Diwali next year, has been pushed to 2028.

According to reports in industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 has earned Rs 823.50 crore worldwide in six days. On Tuesday, the film collected Rs 440.45 crore net in India; its gross collection was Rs 526.50 crore.