‘I am Rama in real life’: Yash recalls how he justified playing Ravana in Ramayana to his son

Although Yash is excited for the world to see his work in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, the same isn’t true for his 7-year-old son Yatharv. While he may be happy that his father is part of Ramayana, he isn’t all that gleeful since Yash is playing Ravana, the antagonist, and not Rama, the protagonist.

In a recent interview, the Kannada superstar revealed that he had a difficult conversation with Yatharv when the little one asked him, “Who do I root for?”

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‘You are Ravana?!’

Mentioning that his children grew up listening to the Ramayana from their grandparents, he said during a conversation with television presenter Suma Kanakala, “For a son, his father is his hero. Since he knows the story [of the Ramayana], he asked me, ‘You are Ravana?! How can you be Ravana? Aren’t you Rama?’ So, I said, ‘Yes, I am Rama in real life, but in the movie, I am playing Ravana.’ But he was like, ‘Then you are the bad guy.’ So, I explained to him about cinema and acting, showing him drawings and all of that.”