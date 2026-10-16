Yash on why Ramayana makers highlighted Rs 4,000 cr budget: ‘To get importance it deserves’

Actor Yash has explained why the makers of Ramayana have repeatedly highlighted its Rs 4,000 crore budget while promoting the film. Speaking at the film’s trailer launch in Bengaluru on October 15, Yash said highlighting the scale of the investment was important when presenting the film to international audiences, who might otherwise not give it the attention it deserves. He also urged Indians not to pull down their own films, calling for collective support for the ambitious project.

The event was attended by the film’s cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and composer AR Rahman. Yash, who plays Ravana in the two-part epic, said the budget should be understood in the context of the film’s global ambitions and the effort to present Indian cinema on an international stage.

Yash on Ramayana’s Rs 4,000 crore budget

Yash addressed the criticism over the repeated mention of Ramayana’s Rs 4,000 crore budget during its promotions. He explained that highlighting the film’s scale was important when promoting it overseas.

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“People have not let go of Namit Malhotra ever since he spoke about spending Rs 4,000 crore on Ramayana. This is the problem in our country. When we go abroad to promote our films, if we tell people that we have made a small-budget film, they may not give it the importance it deserves. We have to confidently tell them how much we have invested in making it. We need to showcase our country and what we are capable of,” Yash said.

The actor also appealed to audiences to look beyond internal criticism and support the film’s ambitions.

“The figure he quoted is the collective budget. Let others try to pull you down, but I request you not to behave like the Britishers and follow a divide-and-rule approach. Let us focus on making this film successful. We need to come together as a country. I request the people of Karnataka to watch it with their entire families,” he added.

The reported Rs 4,000 crore budget covers both instalments of Ramayana, rather than just the first film. Yash had previously clarified that the figure also includes international release and promotional expenses.

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Yash urges audiences to stop criticising Ramayana’s VFX

Yash also addressed the criticism that followed the release of the film’s earlier promotional material, particularly its visual effects and casting. He said Indian films often face comparisons and negative reactions as soon as their teasers or trailers are released, and argued that audiences should allow filmmakers to present their work before dismissing it.

“I often see that whenever a teaser or trailer is released in India, people immediately start comparing it with other films and pulling it down, saying the VFX should have been like this or that, or that a particular actor should have been cast. We cannot keep pulling each other down in our own country,” he said.

“Lord Rama is worshipped across India. When the intention is good, people should appreciate the effort and feel proud of it. I do not believe in dividing people. We should come together as a country and aim to lead the world,” he added.

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Yash praises Ranbir Kapoor’s dedication to Ramayana

At the event, Yash also spoke about working with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film. He described his co-star as humble, grounded and deeply committed to the role.

“Ranbir is a very simple and humble actor, and I am extremely happy to have worked with him. I told him that he is one of the most honest, grounded and hardworking actors I have ever met. I have never seen anyone surrender himself to a role the way he has. It is not easy to do that. For his devotion to the film, God will bless him,” Yash said.

He added that the cast had approached the project with sincerity and respect for the epic.

“We do not have the capacity to stand here and claim that we are Rama or Ravana. We have simply tried to do our best with integrity and honesty,” he said.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Its music brings together Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while DNEG is handling the visual effects.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.