‘Eyes say it all’: Yash on Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s ‘magic’ in Ramayana

The team of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana celebrated the beginning of their journey of presenting the film to the world with a special “Pratham Sankalp” (the first resolve) event in Delhi on Saturday, that was attended by its star-studded cast.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Arun Govil (Dashrath), and other cast members attended the grand event, along with producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari. At the event hosted by poet Kumar Vishwash, Malhotra also expressed his gratitude to Yash, who has co-produced the film along with the former’s banner DNEG.

“To make Ramayana reach this level and bring it before you all, he has stood besides me with strength and conviction as a producing partner and a friend. Yash, thank you very much. Without your belief and conviction, we wouldn’t have been able to create what we have,” said Namit Malhotra, after Yash was welcomed to the stage.

“This is India’s dream. We all have come together really with one vision and conviction — to put our story on the global platform. We’ve put all our interests side. We have only one interest — to tell Prabhu Shri Rama’s story to the global audience and also to celebrate him in our country,” said the actor-producer, best known for headlining the blockbuster Kannada action franchise KGF. He also joked that he’s learnt Hindi after working on the project.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi lead grand Ramayana event, Sunny Deol makes a surprise appearance

Yash praises Ramayana cast

Yash, who plays Ravana in Ramayana, also heaped praises on the rest of the cast. He said, “Ranbir, you’ve been phenomenal. The whole country will understand how you’ve surrendered and what magic you’ve created. Sai, of course, is a fabulous actor. When she plays Sita, her eyes say it all.”

“The way Rakul has carried the role of Shurpanakha… it’s our luck that Shobana agreed to play this role because she brings so much grace to it. Of course, our Lakshman bhai will be a surprise package in the movie. All of us will become his fans. Vivek (Oberoi) and I had a lot of fun. We have a lot of surprises in the film,” added the KGF star.

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Along with the primary cast, Rakul Preet Singh (who plays Ravana’s sister Shurpanakha), Shobana (who essays Ravana’s mother Kaikasi), Vivek Oberoi (who plays Shurpanakha’s husband Vidyutjihva), and Ajinkya Deo (who essays Sage Vishwamitra) were also present at the event. The ‘Pratham Sankalp’ event was also attended by the film’s India distributor Karan Johar, spiritual guru Baba Ramdev. It began with a bhajan performance by sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, who is also part of the film’s music.

Presented by Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation studio, and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana has music by Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. On July 24, 2026, the official trailer premieres globally, ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of Ramayana: Part One during Diwali 2026.