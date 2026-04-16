Yash on how Ravana’s ten heads have been portrayed in Ramayana: ‘It’s a very interesting interpretation’

It has been more than two weeks since the first extended look of the highly anticipated Ramayana was revealed, and it has already become a topic of conversation for a multitude of reasons. Among the most talked-about aspects is Yash, who will play Ravana in the two-part epic. Recently, Yash sat down to discuss how he is preparing for such a character.

“When you play such characters, you have to believe, because nobody does things where they think they are bad. They will have their reasons in whatever they are doing. So that was a difficult part and exciting part also. I was just going on and on thinking, what must have gone in his head when he was doing these things? What would he think that what is the reason behind it? How he would convince himself? So it was a very fascinating process for me just to understand,” said Yash in a chat with LRM Online.

He added, “Our director Nitish really helped me in understanding the character. And in this story, in this version, there is so much more to Ravana’s character. So you can understand him in different aspects as well. So it was a very enriching experience for me because a person can be good at so many things. And in his mind, I think he thought he was virtuous. Whatever he’s doing is right. But in totality, the way it plays out, you’ll understand who he is in the story.”

Ten heads of Ravana

When asked about how the ten heads of Ravana would be shown in the film, Yash, with a smile, said, “It’s a very interesting interpretation we have in the movie. I don’t want to reveal it. When you watch it, that’s going to be one of the most exciting parts of the film. How we are showing that he had ten heads is something a very interesting way.” He further explained, “I think it’s also about his capacity as an individual, what all he did. He was best at many things. He was really good at whatever he did. So that’s also a way of telling that he had ten heads. Like it was as good as having ten heads in one person.”

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Physics of Pushpak Viman

Namit Malhotra, the producer of the film, also spoke in the same chat about the Pushpak Viman, which had a brief but striking appearance in the final moments of the teaser. “Like in the teaser shot, we showed that flying chariot, and we had to really create not just the look and feel of it, but also the physics of it, the mechanism around it. So it starts to feel like a real object that had a lot of thought in terms of design and in terms of its functionality, not just something that just flies into space.”

He continued, “Because that is where I feel that the Ramayana is unique, because, in fact, a lot of sci-fi representations will show you sort of something that just flies into space and just is like a saucer that has a power and just flies off. Whereas the Pushpak Viman, as it’s called, you know, you see the way the wings are designed and the way it rotates, has a lot of, like, it has a certain mechanism and a certain process in how it does it. So, that kind of stuff, really in terms of research and design, really worked together in bringing it to life.”

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About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, with a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first part is set to release later this year during Diwali, with the second part hitting theaters next year.