Yash explains why he’ll only make big-budget films: ‘I have the opportunity’

Sai Pallavi has revealed a personal conversation she had with co-star Yash during the making of Ramayana, in which she asked the KGF star whether he would ever go back to the kind of small, intimate love stories he made earlier in his career. His answer, she says, reframed the question entirely.

“I asked Yash if he’ll ever come back to making small cute love stories,” Sai Pallavi said. “He said, ‘I want to make my films big because I have the opportunity, and at the same time, I want to present Kannada and my South Indian and Indian cinema to the world.'”