Yash explains why he’ll only make big-budget films: ‘I have the opportunity’

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Sai Pallavi has revealed a personal conversation she had with co-star Yash during the making of Ramayana, in which she asked the KGF star whether he would ever go back to the kind of small, intimate love stories he made earlier in his career. His answer, she says, reframed the question entirely.
“I asked Yash if he’ll ever come back to making small cute love stories,” Sai Pallavi said. “He said, ‘I want to make my films big because I have the opportunity, and at the same time, I want to present Kannada and my South Indian and Indian cinema to the world.'”
The exchange, shared during the promotional events for Ramayana in Hyderabad ahead of its November 5 worldwide release, offers a window into how Yash thinks about his career at this stage and why the actor who once made films like Googly, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Kirataka, Kannada films rooted in romance, comedy and everyday life, has moved decisively toward large-scale, globally ambitious cinema.
A peek into Yash’s career
Yash’s career divides cleanly into two phases. Before KGF, he was a successful Kannada star who worked primarily within the industry’s commercial framework: love stories, family dramas and action entertainers that performed well in Karnataka but rarely crossed state borders. However, KGF: Chapter 1 changed everything.
The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, was conceived from the start as a pan-Indian project and became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema that year. KGF: Chapter 2 went further, collecting over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide and placing Yash in the conversation about Indian cinema’s biggest global stars.
He followed KGF 2 with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, and is now part of Ramayana, which is being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. He is co-producing the film through his Monster Mind Creations.
Also Read: Before Rocky Bhai, there was Googly: How Yash went from romantic hero to alpha male
Sai Pallavi’s question was essentially asking: does the man who made Googly still exist inside the man who plays Ravana? The answer seems to be no.
About Ramayana
Sai Pallavi and Yash play Sita and Ravana respectively in Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The world premiere takes place at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on October 27, with the worldwide theatrical release on November 5.