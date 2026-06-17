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Yash Chopra paid Manoj Bajpayee lead actor fee for Veer Zaara despite brutal reality check
Manoj Bajpayee recalled Yash Chopra telling him that he did not make films for actors like him and therefore did not see himself casting him in future projects.
Those who have seen Yash Chopra’s penultimate directorial, Veer-Zaara, will remember the role played by Manoj Bajpayee. Though his character carried shades of an antagonist, he remains etched in popular memory as the man who stood in the way of Veer and Zaara’s union. Recently, the actor opened up about how he landed the film and revealed that Yash Chopra insisted on paying him the same fee he would typically receive for playing a lead role.
‘I don’t really make films for actors like you’
Speaking on Shekhar Tonite, Manoj Bajpayee recalled receiving a call from Yash Chopra. “Yash ji called me up, and he asked, ‘There’s a cameo role in my film. Would you do it? After watching Pinjar, I felt that you are the only one who could pull off this role.’ Believe me, I didn’t even want to hear the script from him because I wanted to be directed by him. I said, ‘Yash ji, just tell me when I have to come. Just tell me the story and character in one line, and I’ll come prepared.’ But Aditya Chopra narrated the entire scene to me.”
Manoj further recalled making a request to Yash Chopra after hearing the narration. “I told Yash ji, ‘The next time you think of me, please give me a bigger role.’ He replied very clearly, ‘Son, I don’t really make films for actors like you. And even if there are roles for you in my films, you probably won’t do them. I liked that he never promised me anything. I told him I wouldn’t take any fee, but he said he would pay me, and Yash Chopra sent me the same amount that I used to charge for playing a lead role in a film.”
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A few years ago, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about his experience of working with Yash Chopra. “It was a guest appearance; I was there only for four-five days. He treated me as well as anyone else on the set. I was welcomed so royally into that film family, the Veer-Zaara family. I enjoyed every moment of shooting with Yash Chopra ji.”
He added, “We used to chat for long hours, Yash ji and I. He was very clear in telling me, ‘I don’t make films for an actor like you, so I don’t think I would have anything else for you in the future, but this is very good and it will be great if you agree to do it.’ He was such a humble man.”
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