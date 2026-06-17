Yash Chopra paid Manoj Bajpayee lead actor fee for Veer Zaara despite brutal reality check

Those who have seen Yash Chopra’s penultimate directorial, Veer-Zaara, will remember the role played by Manoj Bajpayee. Though his character carried shades of an antagonist, he remains etched in popular memory as the man who stood in the way of Veer and Zaara’s union. Recently, the actor opened up about how he landed the film and revealed that Yash Chopra insisted on paying him the same fee he would typically receive for playing a lead role.

‘I don’t really make films for actors like you’

Speaking on Shekhar Tonite, Manoj Bajpayee recalled receiving a call from Yash Chopra. “Yash ji called me up, and he asked, ‘There’s a cameo role in my film. Would you do it? After watching Pinjar, I felt that you are the only one who could pull off this role.’ Believe me, I didn’t even want to hear the script from him because I wanted to be directed by him. I said, ‘Yash ji, just tell me when I have to come. Just tell me the story and character in one line, and I’ll come prepared.’ But Aditya Chopra narrated the entire scene to me.”