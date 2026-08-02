Yash Chopra dropped Sudesh Berry for Shah Rukh Khan in Darr: ‘Felt I couldn’t punch Sunny Deol’

Although Shah Rukh Khan made his feature film debut in director Raj Kanwar’s Deewana (1992) and grabbed attention instantly, it was Abbas–Mustan’s Baazigar (1993) and Yash Chopra’s Darr (1993) that truly propelled him to great heights. Interestingly, Shah Rukh played grey-shaded roles in both the films, which helped him not only hone his skills but also showcase his range before the audience.

Darr also marked the beginning of the actor’s partnership with legendary director-producer Yash Chopra, following which they joined forces in several movies, such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Mohabbatein (2000), Veer-Zaara (2004), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Must Read | ‘Stop embarrassing your partner’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik for ‘teasing’ her

When Sudesh Berry was almost finalised for Darr

However, did you know that Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the first choice for Darr? Yes, you heard that right. In fact, Yash Chopra had almost zeroed in on another up-and-coming actor of the era, Sudesh Berry, for the role of Rahul Mehra, and even had costumes ready for him before changing plans and casting SRK. This was because the director ultimately felt that a comparatively lesser-known actor like Sudesh wouldn’t be able to hold his own against a bigger star like Sunny Deol.

“I was offered the role in Darr, and even my costumes were ready. What happened afterwards was… the person who was supposed to play the other character (the male lead) was always a bigger actor. Initially, it was Rishi Kapoor, then Aamir Khan was considered, and then they finally cast Sunny Deol,” he revealed during an appearance on the Accompany Akki podcast.

Don’t Miss | Cape Fear review: Amy Adams shakes things up in series remake of Martin Scorsese thriller

Why Yash Chopra reconsidered casting Sudesh Berry opposite Sunny Deol

“Towards the end, there’s a shot of my character punching the other person. Whoever played the other character, it appeared as if a bigger actor was being punched by Sudesh Berry. This is what I heard; I haven’t seen the movie to date. Yash ji was a maker too, and makers are always a bit passionate. They are able to make such good movies because of that passion,” Sudesh shared, noting that the director felt he was too new to be playing such a role.

Story continues below this ad

Opening up about his contemporaries, like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Sudesh Berry noted that luck also aided them, along with their hard work. “They are all destiny’s children. They are all lucky. Everyone worked hard; I did too. But they are lucky and blessed. All eat from the same plate, and all are birds from the same branch.”

ICYMI | Rajesh Kumar on ‘losing everything’ at 42: ‘Recovery agents would abuse me, sold car’

“But Shah Rukh Khan is a blessed child of God… Mainly because Gauri putr Ganesh is by his side. Let’s not forget that his wife’s name is Gauri. And when you have Lord Ganesh’s blessing, you will never fall. The same can be said about Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar; they’re lucky first because they got a chance,” he added.