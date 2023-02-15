scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Yash Chopra sent Boney Kapoor to convince Sridevi to do Chandni, but her mother had objections to film’s all-white costumes: ‘In our cummunity…’

Sridevi-starrer Chandni was Yash Chopra's first out-and-out romantic movie. But casting the superstar was not an easy task for the filmmaker. So, he sent Boney Kapoor to do the job for him.

sridevi chandniSridevi in a still from Chandni. (Photo: YRF)
Listen to this article
Yash Chopra sent Boney Kapoor to convince Sridevi to do Chandni, but her mother had objections to film’s all-white costumes: ‘In our cummunity…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Maverick filmmaker Yash Chopra made one of his career’s biggest blockbusters, Chandni, at a time when he was disenchanted by the violent films being made in the industry. The film, which was led by Sridevi, was his first out-and-out romantic drama. But, the filmmaker had no clue about how to approach Sridevi for the titular role.

In Netflix’s new docu-series The Romantics, one of the episodes has the late filmmaker talking about the 1989 film in detail. Talking about the reason why he made Chandni, Yash Chopra said, “Our industry had reached the saturation point of violence. So, I was like, I will do the biggest gamble of my life, whatever happens. I won’t make a film with a formula or calculation. I will make a film that will touch my heart. I started Chandni.”

He said that he had never worked with Sridevi, but was impressed with her performance in the Tamil drama Moondram Pirai, which was shown to him by Amitabh Bachchan. Anil Kapoor then shared how Sridevi was “the top star at that time” and Chopra “didn’t know how to approach her.”

Also read |Yash Chopra’s Chandni foreshadowed Bollywood gloss

So, he asked Boney Kapoor to convince Sridevi to do the film. Anil Kapoor revealed, “He asked my brother (Boney Kapoor) to speak to her. So my brother flew down to Chennai to talk to her mother. It didn’t matter to her who Yash Chopra is who has made such great films, it was just the money.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

After Sridevi agreed to do the film, the next hiccup was her costumes in the movie. While Yash Chopra wanted to dress her in an all-white wardrobe, she thought she looked dull in those outfits. The filmmaker said, “I wanted to dress her most simply, Chandni should be pure innocence.” His wife Pamela Chopra further added, “Yash was always known as a person who dressed his actresses beautifully. He had visualised Chandni in a completely white wardrobe.” An old interview clip of Yash Chopra had him telling Karan Johar how Sridevi walked up to him and said, “Yash ji, why this all white? This is so dull.” He then told her, “I have faith in you as an actor, in your performance, if you have faith in me as a director, I like to present you as I want.” After Sridevi, her mother came to him and said, “White in our community is not considered festive at all.” At this moment, Pamela Chopra recalled, Yash Chopra told Sridevi’s mother to trust his vision and tried to convince her.

Sridevi in Chandni. (Express archive photo)

Karan recalled how once he walked into Chopra’s offices, and was surprised to see him reading the fashion magazine Vogue. “I told him, ‘Uncle this is so cool, you’re reading Vogue’, and he said, ‘Yes I am referencing costumes’,” KJo remembered. Yash Chopra added that he would cancel 50-60 costumes if they didn’t fit his vision.

Also read |Amitabh Bachchan reveals Salim-Javed suggested Yash Chopra’s name to direct Deewaar: ‘One wondered whether he would accept something like this’

Yash Chopra went ahead with his vision and the rest is history. Chandni is counted as one of Sridevi’s best works. It also starred Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:49 IST
Next Story

Afghanistan remains primary source of terrorist threat for Central and South Asia: UN report

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close