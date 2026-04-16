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Yash calls Ramayana a ‘work-in-progress’, reacts to criticism around VFX in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama teaser: ‘We’ll try to better it’
Actor Yash recently reacted to the criticism around the VFX of his upcoming film Ramayana. The mythological epic's first teaser was dropped by the makers recently.
When the makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana announced that DNEG, an Academy Award-winning British visual effects studio, would be working on the mythological epic, fans had huge expectations. However, after the movie’s teaser – introducing Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama character was dropped recently, it was met with disappointment. Fans called the clip’s VFX ‘video-game like’. And now, actor Yash, who is playing the role of Ravana in Ramayana, has reacted to the criticism, calling it a “work-in-progress.”
He spoke about the criticism surrounding the film and its teaser on Muse TV’s YouTube channel. When the interviewer mentioned that the VFX in the teaser looked photorealistic, Yash replied, “See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals what you’re talking…and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is topnotch.”
The actor was also asked if he had watched a final cut of Ramayana yet, and he revealed that he had seen a ‘decent version’ of it. “We’re on it, but till the last minute we’ll try to better it. So, we’ve seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we’re on it. It’s exciting to put it together, believe in something and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves also,” said Yash.
ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor ‘looks a little harsh’ as Lord Rama, says Sunil Lahri: ‘The innocence is a little less, he suits more for Lakshman or Bharat’
For the unversed, Double Negative (DNEG) has worked on highly-acclaimed films like Inception, Interstellar, Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, Tenet, Dune, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Dune: Part Two.
Many fans called the visuals of Ramayana ‘subpar’, ‘AI slop’, and ‘artificial looking,’ despite a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.
After Ramayana’s VFX received criticism on social media, actor Hrithik Roshan posted a note on how bad VFX exists. “Bad vfx is if the movie promises say ‘photorealism’ but is unable to inhabit it fully. Even a small lapse in physics/gravity can then destroy the entire illusion. AND you can’t criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. Thats not fair,” an excerpt of his post read.
About Ramayana
Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. It also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, and Vivek Oberoi, among others. The film will be released in two parts – Part 1 set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali, next year.
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