Yash calls Ramayana a ‘work-in-progress’, reacts to criticism around VFX in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama teaser: ‘We’ll try to better it’

When the makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana announced that DNEG, an Academy Award-winning British visual effects studio, would be working on the mythological epic, fans had huge expectations. However, after the movie’s teaser – introducing Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama character was dropped recently, it was met with disappointment. Fans called the clip’s VFX ‘video-game like’. And now, actor Yash, who is playing the role of Ravana in Ramayana, has reacted to the criticism, calling it a “work-in-progress.”

He spoke about the criticism surrounding the film and its teaser on Muse TV’s YouTube channel. When the interviewer mentioned that the VFX in the teaser looked photorealistic, Yash replied, “See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals what you’re talking…and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is topnotch.”