Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se trailer: The Deols claim that this is a ‘comedy’

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se trailer: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are back for the third part of the franchise. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se trailer: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are back for the third part of the franchise.

The trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the third installment in the YPD franchise, is out and we are left wondering if Bollywood has just stopped trying with sequels. The first film was a novel attempt at bringing together Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in a comic caper. The film that followed was trying to bask in the glory of the previous one and we guess the third one is just trying to complete the trilogy.

With some really sorry jokes, some tried and tested formulaic character stereotypes, we are once again presented with the Deol trio. Veteran actor Dharmendra is presented as an alcoholic womaniser who hallucinates pretty women around him. Sunny Deol harnesses his ‘dhai-kilo-ka-hath’ image once again. The 90s are over but no one here seems to know that. Bobby Deol, who just made his comeback with Race 3, is probably the romantic hero of this film as the makers have tried to give him a love story.

Watch the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se here:

The trailer takes the three Punjabi men to Gujarat where they have to pretend to be Gujaratis. Towards the end of the trailer, there is also a cameo by Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Rekha, where the cast is seen grooving to a new rendition of the song “Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai”.

This has been a particularly sad day for Bollywood fans so far. It started with Happy Phirr Bhaag Jaegi’s unfortunate rendition of “Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu”. We were then presented with a convoluted mess called the trailer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and we hope it has ended with this unfortunate trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd