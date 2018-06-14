Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser: Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol promise a ‘Fun-jabi’ film

“Iss story mein emotion hai, drama hai, tragedy hai, aur bhot saara entertainment,” utters Salman Khan as he kicks off the teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The film, starring Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby, is back with its third installment and by the look of its teaser, the ‘Fun-jabi’ drama has a throwback feel to it. Just like the last two versions of the comedy-drama, the ‘sarson’, the ‘bhangra’, fascination with beautiful ‘Punjabi kuddiyan’ and the obsession of Punjabis with alcohol make for most of the Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser. The surprise is dropped in the last few seconds of the teaser when Salman knocks at Dharmendra’s door.
In the teaser, papa Dharmendra is looking as young as ever, Sunny Deol is back to being a good boy and Bobby Deol is busy making an impression on the female lead of the movie – Kriti Kharbanda. The film is directed by Navaniat Singh and is produced by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra. Apart from the Deols, the film brings back to screen versatile actors Asrani and Satish Kaushik. In the background of the teaser, we can hear the tune of Dharmendra’s classic chartbuster “Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana”.
Sharing the teaser, Bobby wrote, “Power dose of madness.. #YPDPhirSe teaser out now ….” Sunny also tweeted the teaser on his official Twitter handle with the caption, “ek baar phir se ho jaay? #YPDHPhirSeTeaser.”
Here are a few stills from the teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser
Yamla Pagla Deewana and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 didn’t fare well at the box office. Now with the third installment of the film, it will be interesting to see if the father-son trio will leave the moviegoers rolling with laughter or not. Also starring Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Gurmeet Saajan and Rana Ranbir, the film will hit the screens on August 15, 2018.
