Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta: Salman Khan and Dharmendra number has all elements of a party anthem

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta: Salman Khan and Dharmendra share a great camaraderie in the song. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta: Salman Khan and Dharmendra share a great camaraderie in the song.

Ever since the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se dropped, movie buffs were excited to listen to the Rafta Rafta Medley from the movie. Now that the more than five-minute long video is out, we wish it was easy on the eyes as it was on the ears.

The video begins with Dharmendra and Salman Khan stepping into each other’s shoes. They utter dialogues from the other’s film. Next, we see the two superstars grooving on the recreated version of Dharmendra’s iconic song “Rafta Rafta Dekho Ankh Meri Ladi Hai”, originally sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar and composed by Kalyanji–Anandji. Sonakshi Sinha joins the medley on the song “O Mere Sona Re” which was picturised on veteran star Asha Parekh in the 1966 movie Teesri Manzil. The ever so graceful Rekha joins the rendition on her chartbuster “Salaam-E-Ishq” but we miss her effervescent charm this time.

We get star struck as Dharmendra, Rekha, Sunny Deol, Salman, Bobby Deol and Sonakshi come in the same frame on “Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana”. With so much chaos on screen, it gets difficult to enjoy this rendition by Vishal Mishra. So, if you wish to enjoy this recreated mix of iconic chartbusters, I would recommend playing the audio and give the video a miss.

Comic caper Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se starring the Deols -Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby and Kriti Kharbanda is scheduled to hit the screens on August 31.

