Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser release: Highlights

The teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is out. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the comedy film stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Sharing the poster of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se on Wednesday, Dharmendra wrote, “Main hoon Yamla! Leke aa rahe hai bohot sara entertainment.” Sunny Deol followed suit by sharing another poster and writing, “Main hoon Pagla, naam toh suna hoga.” And the third poster was unveiled by Bobby Deol who captioned the post as, “Mein hun Deewana… mujhe kuch naa samjhaana.”

The movie, also starring Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Gurmeet Saajan and Rana Ranbir, will hit the screens on August 15, 2018.