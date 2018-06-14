Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser release: Highlights

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser: Here's what celebrities and fans said about the teaser of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

The teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is out. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the comedy film stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Sharing the poster of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se on Wednesday, Dharmendra wrote, “Main hoon Yamla! Leke aa rahe hai bohot sara entertainment.” Sunny Deol followed suit by sharing another poster and writing, “Main hoon Pagla, naam toh suna hoga.” And the third poster was unveiled by Bobby Deol who captioned the post as, “Mein hun Deewana… mujhe kuch naa samjhaana.”

The movie, also starring Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Gurmeet Saajan and Rana Ranbir, will hit the screens on August 15, 2018.

Live Blog

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser: Read our live blog for all the updates about Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

14:59 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser quick take

Indianexpress.com's Kameshwari says, "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is a delight for all the Deol fans who have loved to watch Dharamendra teaming up with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol onscreen. The film seems to have the right amount of quirk and drama. The film highlights the high points of the trio, be it Sunny's action sequences, Bobby's romance or Dharmendra's charm. Bobby also gives a nostalgia by recreating the iconic Sholay scene. However, Salman Khan's guest appearance in the last part of the teaser is the icing on the cake. Will the madness stay even in the film? Would the film match up to its previous installments? We will have to wait and watch."

14:48 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
14:30 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Akshaye Rathi on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser
14:11 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser stills

Here are some stills from the teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

13:49 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser: Our take

In the teaser, papa Dharmendra is looking as young as ever, Sunny Deol is back to being a good boy and Bobby Deol is busy making an impression on the female lead of the movie – Kriti Kharbanda. The film is directed by Navaniat Singh and is produced by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra. Apart from the Deols, the film brings back to screen versatile actors Asrani and Satish Kaushik. In the background of the teaser, we can hear the tune of Dharmendra’s classic chartbuster "Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana"

13:04 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Sunny Deol shared Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se poster

Sunny Deol took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his character poster from the film, teasing fans before the launch of its teaser!

12:43 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Bobby Deol shared Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se poster

Sharing his look from the film, Bobby Deol shared his character poster on Twitter.

12:28 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Dharmendra shared Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se poster

A day before the release of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser, the senior most Deol, Dharmendra shared the solo poster of his film on Twitter. He wrote, "Main hoon Yamla! Leke aa rahe hai bohot sara ENTERTAINMENT #YPDPhirSe ke saath! @iamsunnydeol @thedeol @kriti_official @saregamaglobal @PenMovies"

11:38 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha to feature in a song for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Sonakshi Sinha had sometime back confirmed that she will feature with Salman Khan in one of the film's songs.  "I am appearing in a special song. There is Salman Khan, Rekha Ji, Dharmendra and of course me, so it was quite an honor to be shooting with such a wonderful and veteran actors. Sharing the frame with them is a huge deal for me and I am really looking forward to the song," Sonakshi had said. 

11:27 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Sunny Deol on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser

Sunny Deol posted on twitter, "🙈 🙉 🙊 ek baar phir se ho jaay? #YPDHPhirSeTeaser - http://bit.ly/YPDPhirseTeaser @aapkadharam @saregamaglobal @PenMovies @thedeol @kriti_official."

11:21 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Akshaye Rathi on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted, "Always a pleasure to see Dharam ji, @iamsunnydeol & @thedeol together on the silver screen! And @BeingSalmanKhan adds just the right dose of tadka to this crazy khichadi!"

11:18 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Kriti Kharbanda on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser

"Aa gaye hamaare #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirse !!! @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @thedeol ❤️❤️ ," Kriti Kharbanda said via Twitter.

11:14 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Bobby Deol on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser

Sharing the teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Bobby Deol wrote, "Power dose of madness #YPDPhirSe teaser out now .... http://bit.ly/YPDPhirseTeaser ..... @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @kriti_official #NavaniatSingh @saregamaglobal @PenMovies"

11:12 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Watch Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is produced by Sunny Deol, Kamayani Punia Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Jayantila Gada. The Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer is directed by Navaniat Singh.

