Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser release: Highlights

The teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is out. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the comedy film stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.
Sharing the poster of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se on Wednesday, Dharmendra wrote, “Main hoon Yamla! Leke aa rahe hai bohot sara entertainment.” Sunny Deol followed suit by sharing another poster and writing, “Main hoon Pagla, naam toh suna hoga.” And the third poster was unveiled by Bobby Deol who captioned the post as, “Mein hun Deewana… mujhe kuch naa samjhaana.”
Also read | Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser: Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol promise a ‘Fun-jabi’ film
The movie, also starring Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Gurmeet Saajan and Rana Ranbir, will hit the screens on August 15, 2018.
Indianexpress.com's Kameshwari says, "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is a delight for all the Deol fans who have loved to watch Dharamendra teaming up with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol onscreen. The film seems to have the right amount of quirk and drama. The film highlights the high points of the trio, be it Sunny's action sequences, Bobby's romance or Dharmendra's charm. Bobby also gives a nostalgia by recreating the iconic Sholay scene. However, Salman Khan's guest appearance in the last part of the teaser is the icing on the cake. Will the madness stay even in the film? Would the film match up to its previous installments? We will have to wait and watch."
Here are some stills from the teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.
In the teaser, papa Dharmendra is looking as young as ever, Sunny Deol is back to being a good boy and Bobby Deol is busy making an impression on the female lead of the movie – Kriti Kharbanda. The film is directed by Navaniat Singh and is produced by Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra. Apart from the Deols, the film brings back to screen versatile actors Asrani and Satish Kaushik. In the background of the teaser, we can hear the tune of Dharmendra’s classic chartbuster "Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana"
Sunny Deol took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his character poster from the film, teasing fans before the launch of its teaser!
Sharing his look from the film, Bobby Deol shared his character poster on Twitter.
A day before the release of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser, the senior most Deol, Dharmendra shared the solo poster of his film on Twitter. He wrote, "Main hoon Yamla! Leke aa rahe hai bohot sara ENTERTAINMENT #YPDPhirSe ke saath! @iamsunnydeol @thedeol @kriti_official @saregamaglobal @PenMovies"
Sonakshi Sinha had sometime back confirmed that she will feature with Salman Khan in one of the film's songs. "I am appearing in a special song. There is Salman Khan, Rekha Ji, Dharmendra and of course me, so it was quite an honor to be shooting with such a wonderful and veteran actors. Sharing the frame with them is a huge deal for me and I am really looking forward to the song," Sonakshi had said.
Sunny Deol posted on twitter, "🙈 🙉 🙊 ek baar phir se ho jaay? #YPDHPhirSeTeaser - http://bit.ly/YPDPhirseTeaser @aapkadharam @saregamaglobal @PenMovies @thedeol @kriti_official."
Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted, "Always a pleasure to see Dharam ji, @iamsunnydeol & @thedeol together on the silver screen! And @BeingSalmanKhan adds just the right dose of tadka to this crazy khichadi!"
"Aa gaye hamaare #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirse !!! @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @thedeol ❤️❤️ ," Kriti Kharbanda said via Twitter.
Sharing the teaser of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Bobby Deol wrote, "Power dose of madness #YPDPhirSe teaser out now .... http://bit.ly/YPDPhirseTeaser ..... @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @kriti_official #NavaniatSingh @saregamaglobal @PenMovies"