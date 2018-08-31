Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
Live now

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie review and release live updates

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2018 9:00:46 am
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie review: The Deols are back!

Releasing alongside Stree is Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever, Asrani and Satish Kaushik among others. The movie also features cameo appearances by Salman Khan, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha and Gippy Grewal.

While the first movie in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise raked in the moolah, the sequel Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 failed to impress critics and audience alike. Will the Deols be third time lucky?

Also Read | Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se box office collection prediction: Dharmendra and sons’ film to earn Rs 4.5 crore on Day 1

Talking about Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Dharmendra said, “I heard this story several times, and I liked it. I really enjoyed listening to the script, and we all have tried to make it as nice as possible. Hope the audience enjoys it now.”

Live Blog

Follow all the live updates about Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever, Asrani and Satish Kaushik.

09:00 (IST) 31 Aug 2018
Sajid Khan on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Sajid Khan wrote on Twitter, "goodluck to the entire team!this is gonna be a funfilled dhamakedaar ride! @thedeol @iamsunnydeol @aapkadharam @kriti_official #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe see u at the cinemas😊"

08:23 (IST) 31 Aug 2018
Planning to watch Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se? Here are five reasons to catch Deols' film

08:06 (IST) 31 Aug 2018
Akshay Kumar on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Akshay Kumar shared on Twitter, "Witness the return of the hilarious trio @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol and @thedeol along with @kriti_official in #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe! Looks like a laugh riot."

07:49 (IST) 31 Aug 2018
Salman Khan on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
07:43 (IST) 31 Aug 2018
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is hilarious comedy film, says Jaey Gajera

Jaey Gajera posted on Twitter, "#YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe is hilarious comedy film. Super entertaining. @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @thedeol @kriti_official @penmovies @jayantilalgada @saregamaglobal @SohamRockstrEnt"

According to the makers, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the story of two brothers Pooran and Kaala who use the 'Vajrakavach' with varied intentions. Parmar, an erstwhile Casanova who is also a sharp and intelligent lawyer of repute, is the paying guest in the brothers' house. He is a thorn in Kaala's side.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd