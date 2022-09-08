scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Yami Gautam’s Lost to open Chicago South Asian Film Festival: ‘I can’t be happier and more proud…’

Lost is an investigative drama thriller starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

Yami Gautam

Pink filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lost, starring Yami Gautam Dhar, will serve as the opening film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), the makers announced on Thursday.

The investigative drama thriller is written by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta. It is produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures.

The CSAFF, which will be held from September 22 to 25, is the largest annual South Asian event that appreciates great storytelling. Yami, who will be seen as a crime reporter in Lost, said she is happy and proud about her film’s selection at CSAFF.

“I can’t be happier and more proud of the film’s selection for the opening night at CSAFF. I feel like it’s one that the people will connect to and will be the one that you cannot miss, especially in the current age and time. I have loved playing this role because it was such a special experience. It allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor and the entire team has worked really hard on it,” the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, best known for the 2018 drama thriller Pink with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, said he hopes the audience at the festival will welcome the movie with open hearts.

“I have been eager for the release of our hard-worked venture. The film is a realistic highlight of media in a social context and I am sure that it will give the audience a compelling watch. I am curious about its release and see the responses it shall get,” the director said.

Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 08:38:35 pm
