Yami Gautam’s ‘Lost’ to arrive on ZEE5 on February 16

Yami Gautam-starrer Lost will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 16, the platform announced Thursday. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the Kolkata-set investigative thriller will see Gautam play the role of a crime reporter in a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Lost is written by Shyamal Sengupta with dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey also round out the cast of the upcoming film.

Inspired by true events, Lost was screened at international festivals, such as Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2022, Atlanta Indian Film Festival 2022 and 53rd International Film Festival of India.