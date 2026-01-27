Yami Gautam’s Haq is Netflix’s most-watched in Pakistan and Nigeria: ‘Strongest film from Bollywood’

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s courtroom drama Haq has struck a chord with audiences in Pakistan and Nigeria.

HaqYami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama Haq released on Netflix January 2, 2026.

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi‘s courtroom drama Haq has found its audiences across borders, becoming a hit not just in India but also in Pakistan and Nigeria. Released on January 2, 2026, on OTT, the film, inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case, the film has resonated deeply in both the countries.

Haq trends in Pakistan and Nigeria

Following its release, Haq quickly built a dedicated and engaged following in both Pakistan and Nigeria. The film’s core themes – faith, family, divorce, and women’s rights – and compelling performances have made it an audience favourite well beyond its home country.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq centers around Shazia (played by Yami Gautam), who embarks on an emotional and legal battle for maintenance against her husband (portrayed by Emraan Hashmi). The story  portrays Shazia’s fight for justice in a patriarchal system that often marginalises women’s rights.

Haq opened at No. 1 on Netflix India, swiftly moving to the No. 2 spot worldwide for non-English films, while its second-week views hit 4.5 million and topped Pakistan’s charts.

Haq tops the chart in Pakistan

The film’s impact has been particularly strong in Pakistan, where its portrayal of divorce and women’s financial rights stirred intense conversations. The film started trending on Netflix Pakistan soon after its release and soon gained popularity among the audiences topping the charts.

Pakistani actor, writer, and producer Fazila Qazi took to Instagram to write, “The emotional depth of this film is profoundly uplifting, it inspires me to tears, Yami Gautam! You were absolutely fantastic !”

Maryam Noor, a lawyer, actor, and influencer, compared the film to local productions, noting, “Haq, made by Indian Hindus, explains the Quran, family system, and divorce with more correctness than our own dramas. Our industry still shows the wrong way of announcing divorce, and sadly, many still follow it. They learned this years ago. Why are we still misguiding? A must-watch for couples.”

A viewer wrote, “Haq has to be one of the strongest films bollywood has released in recent years. yami gautam was unreal in this film.”

Another X user praised the film and wrote, “Haq is a beautiful movie on the issue of talaq and the provision of maintenance allowance to a divorced woman in Islam. Yami Gautam Dhar who played the role of Shazia Bano has acted superbly. Wish divorce were not a stigma for women and the laws were not tilted in favour of males. A must watch.”

 

“HAQ is so important movie and i wish we could make a film like this in Pakistan but everyone knows that’ll get banned (at least) and/or the filmmakers will straight up be ki/led. Everyone just like the Sas bahu and maar peeet dramas here,” wrote another user.

In Pakistan, Haq sparked uncomfortable but necessary conversations about the misrepresentation of divorce and women’s financial rights in mainstream storytelling. 

ALSO READ: Border 2 box office collection day 4, all records broken till now: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 194 cr after record Republic Day; next to Pathaan

Nigeria’s surprising response to Haq

Nigeria’s response to Haq was equally impactful. Shortly after its release, the film shot to number one on Netflix Nigeria, reflecting the strong connection viewers there felt with the themes of marital justice, child support, and the emotional toll of patriarchal control. 

Many Nigerian women saw their own struggles reflected in the film’s narrative as in the country polygamy has deep traditional roots, with higher prevalence in rural areas and Muslim-majority northern regions.

One Nigerian viewer wrote on X, “Just finished watching Haq on Netflix and I’m honestly disgusted. The misogyny in many African Asian societies is actually terrifying. Imagine having to take a man to court just to get child support for HIS OWN kids. The ego, the control, the wickedness—it’s appalling [SIC].”

 

Another Nigerian woman urged others to watch the film, writing, “When you finish work today, get on your Netflix and watch Haq.”

 

Haq box office response

Haq, which also features Sheeba Chaddha and Danish Hussain, hit theaters in November and earned Rs 19.86 crore over a five-week run. However, it was the film’s OTT release that truly amplified its reach, bringing it widespread acclaim and winning the hearts of audiences across India and beyond.

