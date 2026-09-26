Yami Gautam’s family celebrates National Award win with hugs, flowers and besan ka halwa

Actress Yami Gautam recently won her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the political action thriller Article 370 at the 72nd National Film Awards. While several pictures of Yami with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who also received a National Award as a producer of Article 370, have been doing the rounds online, it was Yami’s family reaction to her big win that stole the spotlight.

Yami’s sister Surilie Gautam recently shared a YouTube vlog capturing the family’s celebrations after Yami’s victory, complete with flowers, hugs, laughter and, of course, Yami’s favourite besan ka halwa.

In the video, Surilie can be seen entering the house carrying flowers and a cup of besan ka halwa. She walked straight towards Yami, enthusiastically saying, “Congratulations,” before hugging her. Soon after, Surilie lifted Yami and twirled her around, leaving the actress laughing uncontrollably. The sisters could be seen enjoying the celebratory moment together.