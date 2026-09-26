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Yami Gautam’s family celebrates National Award win with hugs, flowers and besan ka halwa
Yami Gautam’s family celebrated her first National Award win with flowers, hugs and besan ka halwa in an emotional moment captured on video.
Actress Yami Gautam recently won her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the political action thriller Article 370 at the 72nd National Film Awards. While several pictures of Yami with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who also received a National Award as a producer of Article 370, have been doing the rounds online, it was Yami’s family reaction to her big win that stole the spotlight.
Yami’s sister Surilie Gautam recently shared a YouTube vlog capturing the family’s celebrations after Yami’s victory, complete with flowers, hugs, laughter and, of course, Yami’s favourite besan ka halwa.
In the video, Surilie can be seen entering the house carrying flowers and a cup of besan ka halwa. She walked straight towards Yami, enthusiastically saying, “Congratulations,” before hugging her. Soon after, Surilie lifted Yami and twirled her around, leaving the actress laughing uncontrollably. The sisters could be seen enjoying the celebratory moment together.
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Yami’s father then walked towards them carrying a bouquet of flowers. He handed it to Yami before hugging her and kissing her on the forehead. Yami hugged him tightly and said, “Thank you, Papa.”
She was soon joined by her mother, who also proudly hugged her as the family celebrated the achievement together. The family then fed Yami her favourite besan ka halwa as the celebrations continued at home.
The intimate family moment was captured by Yami’s brother Ojas Gautam, who filmed the celebrations.
Earlier, Yami Gautam shared a heartfelt note after winning the National Film Award. Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed her gratitude for the recognition and the journey that led her to the moment.
View this post on Instagram
She wrote, “Today, as I hold this National Award, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. Not just for the award, but for everything that led me to this moment—the people who believed in me, the lessons, the struggles, the prayers, and the journey.”
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