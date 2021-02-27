Yami Gautam writes a heartwarming post for sister Surilie: Some bonds are beyond life

Actor Yami Gautam is all praise for her sister Surilie Gautam. Posting a childhood picture on Instagram, Yami said Surilie has “been adding colours in my beige life since 1991.” Yami further added that her sister is gifted with unreal wit, strength and unique ability to make anyone laugh.

“I believe some bonds are not just beyond words but beyond life too ! Been through thick & thin, quite literally as well, while holding hands and shall continue to forever ! Been adding colours in my beige life, as seen in the picture , since 1991 ! Gifted with unreal wit, strength (esp while shopping ) & unique ability to make ANYONE laugh under 5 seconds, is the stars & moon of my eyes (proverb sounds better in hindi) ! There is still more than a month to go & must be the most pre-birthday wish ever made but why not, when it’s for my Surilie ! I love you my little ‘puchharr’ (our punjabi neighbour aunty called her fondly) My Shilli,” the 32-year-old actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

In response to Yami’s post, Surilie replied, “All I want to do is hug you tight and cry. I love you and I miss you beyond imagination. Nothing is above this bond. You are my everything. I love you.”

Yami’s Vicky Donor co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also commented on the post. He wrote, “So cute! God bless both of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

On the work front, Yami is busy with multiple projects in her kitty. The actor wrapped up Bhoot Police, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. She is currently shooting for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi, in which she will be playing an IPS office.