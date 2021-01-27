Yami Gautam wraps shoot of Bhoot Police

Yami Gautam has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Bhoot Police. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Actor Yami Gautam on Wednesday said she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Bhoot Police.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, the horror-comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Phobia and Ragini MMS fame.

Gautam, 32, took to Instagram to share the update.

“And it’s a wrap #TeamBhootPolice #wehaveacookforeveryoccassion @jacquelinef143 @arjunkapoor #saifalikhan #PawanKriplani @akshaipuri @jaya.taurani @sachinjigar @tips,” she captioned the picture.

Bhoot Police is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production.

Besides this film, the actor is set to lead the thriller A Thursday, to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.

Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will feature Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher.

A Thursday will be released on an OTT platform.