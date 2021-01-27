scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Yami Gautam wraps shoot of Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 27, 2021 2:25:12 pm
Yami GautamYami Gautam has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Bhoot Police. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Actor Yami Gautam on Wednesday said she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Bhoot Police.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, the horror-comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Phobia and Ragini MMS fame.

Gautam, 32, took to Instagram to share the update.

"And it's a wrap #TeamBhootPolice #wehaveacookforeveryoccassion @jacquelinef143 @arjunkapoor #saifalikhan #PawanKriplani @akshaipuri @jaya.taurani @sachinjigar @tips," she captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Bhoot Police is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production.

Besides this film, the actor is set to lead the thriller A Thursday, to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.

Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will feature Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher.

A Thursday will be released on an OTT platform.

