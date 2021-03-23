Yami Gautam does happy dance as she wraps Dasvi: ‘Unforgettable experience’

Yami Gautam will be playing the role of Jyoti Deswal in Dasvi, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Actor Yami Gautam celebrated the completion of her shoot for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from the sets of the film and thanked the team for giving her an “unforgettable experience”.

“Annnnnd it’s a wrap on ‘Dasvi’ for me !Saying goodbyes on certain film sets are difficult because of the amazing & memorable teamwork you’ve had ! Thank you so much #TeamDASVI for this unforgettable experience & getting #JyotiDeswal really close to my heart,” she wrote as the caption to her Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the actor also went live on the social media platform to chat with her fans. During the impromptu live session, she spoke about Dasvi, her next film A Thursday and also urged her fans to make sure to to wear a mask when they are in a public space.

Talking about her role in Dasvi, Yami said, “I play an IPS officer in the film. The film is based on the education system in India. And while it is a social drama, it is very entertaining also. I am excited and happy with the work because I have not done this kinda role before.” She added that “It is not easy for anyone to shoot in the middle of pandemic but I guess, human mind adapts to the new ways of life.”

The Bala actor was at the airport, waiting for her flight back to Mumbai. “As soon as I land, I will meet the team of A Thursday. The shoot for the project will start in two days,” she informed her fans.

She also spoke about her idea of choosing such varied scripts. “My idea of signing these films is to play a different character in different genre, and I want to work hard,” Yami said sharing that she always feel nervous before starting a new film but as soon as she “give my first shot, I feel okay.”

Yami also congratulated Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush for their National Award win. While she said she still has to watch Bhosle, she praised Vijay’s Super Deluxe and Dhanush’s Asuran.

“As an actor, I feel happy and inspired when I witness such amazing work,” Yami concluded.

Apart from Dasvi and A Thursday, Yami also has Missing, an Anirudh Roy Chowdhary film. The actor said she is looking forward to the film, which is going to be a “hard hitting” thriller.