Yami Gautam wishes husband Aditya Dhar on birthday with adorable candid photos: ‘My love, forever’

Yami Gautam on Saturday posted candid photos with husband Aditya Dhar to wish him on his birthday. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Yami wrote, “Happy birthday to my love ❤️ Forever 😍❤️.” While the first picture showed Yami and Aditya posing for the photo in a traditional avatar, another photo of the couple showed them captured in their best candid moment. As soon as she shared the photos, fans showered love on the two via comments. “Looking gorgeous,” read a comment, while another fan wrote, “you guys look so cute together.” Aditya and Yami got married in 2021.

The two had a hush-hush wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance. “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes,” the caption of their post read.

Yami, who is basking in the success of A Thursday, spoke about Aditya during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. When asked who is that one person who changed her life, Yami replied, “Aditya.”

Earlier in an interview, Yami spoke about how having a husband who is a writer-director is an advantage. She mentioned that even though Aditya doesn’t read her scripts, she does discuss her projects with him to a certain extent.

“But he knows the films I’m working on and its story. The final decision is with me. But it’s always nice to discuss ideas. It’s a healthy exercise and we definitely do it. I know the exciting projects he’s working on. As a wife and an audience, I’m extremely excited for him. Sometimes I wish I was a boy and could snatch a part in his script (laughs),” she told indianexpress.com.

While Yami has Dasvi, OMG 2 and Lost in the pipeline, Aditya Dhar is collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for The Immortal Ashwatthama.