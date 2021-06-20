Yami Gautam wishes father on Father’s Day with an adorable, unseen wedding photo

Yami Gautam on Sunday posted a lovely picture of herself with her father from her wedding to wish him on Father’s Day. Many celebrities are observing Father’s Day 2021 by sharing pictures of their dads along with affectionate messages. Similarly, Yami took to Instagram to share the candid picture showing her hugging her father.

“Happy Father’s Day papa… Love you,” Yami wrote, captioning the photo. Yami Gautam has been sharing beautiful pictures from her wedding with director Aditya Dhar on June 6. While the couple had an intimate wedding with only family members in attendance, they have let fans be a part of their happiness by sharing photos from various ceremonies.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes,” Yami had written while announcing her wedding on Instagram with a gorgeous photo featuring herself and Aditya from the altar.



Yami later shared stills from her mehendi, chura and haldi ceremonies. Yami and Aditya’s wedding came as a surprise to the fans as the pair had kept their relationship private until the they announced their marriage. The couple is known for collaborating on Aditya’s directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, in 2019.