Yami Gautam says ‘Hain?’ after fan asks when is she getting married, responds with wedding photo

Actor Yami Gautam held an Ask Me Anything session where she answered questions from fans on various topics, including the raging nepotism debate, OTT platforms and the North vs South discussion. She also addressed questions on height and marriage, and responded in GIFs to many of the queries.

One fan asked, “Do you think in bollywood non-family background talent face any nepotism ? U feel it .?” Yami replied, “What happened in the past is done ! We have to focus on NOW to make this place better with brilliant films & talent, regardless of our respective backgrounds! And I feel that change is definitely happening now.” Another asked her to describe Samantha Ruth Prabhu in one word, and she answered, “One of the best actors I consider today.”

One fan wrote, “Your thoughts on Bollywood Vs South Industry debate? Why are Bollywood films lagging behind? #AskYami.” Yami answered, “There is no versus :) Any industry that is doing great is eventually great for Indian cinema ! Hindi films need to invest more time in better scripts, good actors, different visuals, stories etc We shall try our best to ensure audience feels engaged & happy in the end.”

Yami was also confused when one fan asked when she was getting married. She wrote, “Hain?” and shared a photo of her wedding photo with Aditya Dhar.

One of her fans asked about her film LOST, “When will ‘LOST’ release in theatre yammu ?? Please the movie in the theatre. It’s been a while since Bala we haven’t watched you in big screen.” She replied, “Theatres remain our first love but with the OTT platforms & covid, it’s all changed! I shall stand by my producers with their decision to release the film where it suits them best! But I promise -‘Lost’ shall be one of our best films in recent time & it shall find its audience.”

LOST is touted to be an emotional thriller, which was shot in Kolkata.