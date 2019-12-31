Yami Gautam: 2019 has been really gratifying for me

Yami Gautam will be seen next in Ginny Weds Sunny. Yami Gautam will be seen next in Ginny Weds Sunny.

Yami Gautam describes 2019 as one of her best years. She had two releases – Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, and both the movies impressed critics and the audience alike.

“2019 has been the most amazing year, professionally. My films Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala have earned me commercial and critical acclaim. 2019 has been really gratifying for me,” Yami told indianexpress.com.

While in National Award-winning Uri, Yami Gautam got into the shoes of a no-nonsense intelligence officer, in Bala, she played a flamboyant TikTok star who had no qualms in accepting that she loved fame.

So did playing such varied characters help her as an actor?

“I would rather say it has helped me evolve a lot as an actor. I always wanted and have been looking to do versatile roles. I am glad that they came my way finally! The success of both Uri and Bala have earned me so much love. The role of Pari (Bala) has only added confidence and faith in myself as a performer. With good filmmakers, interesting stories and diverse genres, I shall keep going,” she shared.

Yami Gautam is currently busy with Ginny Weds Sunny. But she said there are a lot more things in store. “I am hoping that 2020 is going to be a wonderful year as well. There are lots of things lined up professionally which shall get announced at the appropriate time. I am excited to welcome 2020,” she signed off.

