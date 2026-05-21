Yami Gautam trained post-pregnancy while her toddler clung to her feet, reveals Dhurandhar’s Rizwan

Actor and fitness coach Mustafa Ahmed, who played Rizwan Shah in the Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar films, recently shared a note praising Yami Gautam’s commitment to fitness, revealing that she continued training consistently even after pregnancy.

Sharing a photo of Yami Gautam, who made a cameo apperance in Dhurandhar 2, Mustafa Ahmed wrote, “This picture is a testament to discipline, dedication, and showing up — no matter what. As many of you know, I trained @yamigautam for over 4 months while she prepared for her role in Article 370. We worked on every aspect of fitness. But what many don’t know is that she continued training with me even post pregnancy — mostly online whenever she wasn’t in Mumbai.”

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2’s Rizwan earned Rs 10,000 as a gym trainer, discontinued education, battled dyslexia; now is a celebrity trainer and actor: The story of Mustafa Ahmed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustafa Ahmed (@mustafa_thebull_ahmed)

He further added, “What you can’t see in this blurry picture is her little Toofani toddler at her feet, clinging on to her. That’s why we’re both smiling. And honestly, that’s exactly what makes this picture so special to me — and I hope to Yami as well. Because this picture represents the discipline we both carried into the process. She as a trainee. Me as a coach. What makes this even crazier? I’m actually standing in the queue outside the Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi while taking this session online. Waiting for the gates to open.”

“We usually trained early mornings around 6:30 AM, but because of the time difference and me travelling, we planned this session later in the day. And despite everything, she still showed up. No excuses. No shortcuts. Just commitment. I remember asking her if I could take this picture because I knew someday I could share it to show what real dedication looks like. When someone shows up with that kind of consistency and gives 100% every single session, how can you not give back 200% as a coach? I’ve always said this about you, @yamigautam — the success, respect, and love you receive isn’t luck. It’s the result of the discipline and dedication you bring into everything you do. And I’m truly grateful to witness and be a small part of that journey,” Mustafa Ahmed concluded.

Yami Gautam reacted to Mustafa’s post, saying, “How sweet, Mustafa !!! Yes, this picture is indeed special! Love when my little Vedavid mirrors the workout. And thank you for being the most amazing coach. You are the best.”

Mustafa Ahmed on Dhurandhar

In March, Mustafa Ahmed posted a long note for Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar. He wrote on Instagram, “Aditya Dhar, what to say, sir that’s not been said about you. About your craft or about the magic you bring to the screen. It’s been said time and again, and now you have created history. But if I could add, it would be – You are one of the most caring, kind, and most humble humans I have the privilege of calling a friend ( Brother). There has never been a time when you haven’t first asked me, ‘ Tu theek hai na,’ and then came everything else. You saw Rizwan in me and fought for me to not just get the part but deliver on it. You saw something that I didn’t even know existed. And look at what you did with someone who didn’t know the A of Acting. My DMs are filled with messages of appreciation for Rizwan. Reviews mentioning Rizwan’s stoic performance. It’s you who truly empowered it.”

Also Read – Dhurandhar triggers OTT battle as Netflix and JioHotstar drop ‘Raw and Undekha’ cut on May 22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustafa Ahmed (@mustafa_thebull_ahmed)

He further wrote, “Tomorrow is unknown, and I have no clue what the future holds for me. All I know is that you made Rizwan become my identity. And for that, I shall forever be in debt. May you be blessed with all the happiness and love, and may you always shine brightest like the star you are. Baaki pyaar call karke jatata hoon.”

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Before stepping into acting, Mustafa Ahmed had already built a reputation as a fitness coach.