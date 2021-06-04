scorecardresearch
Friday, June 04, 2021
Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with URI director Aditya Dhar on Friday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2021 5:54:51 pm
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with URI director Aditya Dhar on Friday.

The couple took to social media to make the announcement about their wedding.

 

Their statement reads, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

