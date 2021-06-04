Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with URI director Aditya Dhar on Friday.

The couple took to social media to make the announcement about their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Their statement reads, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Refresh for more updates.