Newlywed Yami Gautam ‘radiates positivity’ in new video on International Yoga Day

Yami Gautam had shared her love for Yoga earlier too. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Actor Yami Gautam celebrated International Yoga Day and shared a video on Instagram. Yami posted a video in which she can be seen doing Surya Namaskar. The actor captioned the post, “Radiate positivity✨ #InternationalYogaDay.”

In the video, Yami Gautam, who recently got married, is wearing the traditional choora (bridal bangles) and sindur. Going by the background, it seems to be from Yami’s hometown Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier too, Yami has shared her love for yoga. The actor once posted a series of photos in different yoga postures and wrote, “‘Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self’.”

Yami Gautam, who married director Aditya Dhar on June 6, has been posting numerous photos from her wedding functions on social media accounts. The couple had an intimate and traditional wedding with only family members in attendance.

Yami and Aditya worked together on the 2019 National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On the work front, Yami has films like A Thursday, Dasvi and an Anirudh Roy Chowdhary film in the pipeline, while Aditya Dhar is working on the pre-production work of his next directorial, The Immortal Ashwatthama starring his Uri actor, Vicky Kaushal.