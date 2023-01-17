scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Yami Gautam stops paparazzi from clicking pictures: ‘Pehle batao, shout kaun kar rha tha?’

Yami Gautam was recently spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. Before posing for the paparazzi, she asked them who was shouting and also asked the photographers to go home.

yami gautamYami Gautam was spotted in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who has wrapped the shoot of her next film Lost, was spotted outside a salon on Monday. As she walked out of the salon, she was greeted by the paparazzi who were waiting for her. But, before posing for pictures, Yami asked them who was shouting among them.

The video, which appeared on the internet, has Yami walking out of the salon in an oversized blue denim jacket and black trousers. As the photographers ask her to look into the camera, she is heard saying, “Shout kaun kar rha tha, pehle ye batao (First tell me, who was shouting)?” The photographers told her it was not them but some outsider. This calmed down the Uri actor, who then obliged for the photographs.

Later, as she walked towards her car, she appeared to be in a jolly mood. She asked the paparazzi to go back to their homes, “Chaliye ghar chaliye sab, apne apne (Go home everyone, your own homes).” She was then informed by the paparazzi that they have more work to do as they are on night shift. One of the photographers also commented on her new haircut as he said, “Nice cut.”

 

As she sat in the car, the cameras were still focused on her, which surprised the actor. As the video was shared on social media, one of the users commented, “Mujhe laga apne ghar bularahi hai sabko😂😂😂😂 (I thought she is inviting everyone at her home).” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Yami’s next film, Lost, is an investigative drama thriller. It is written by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta. It is produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

